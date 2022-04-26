Dilbert was talking to a co-worker about following expert advice in a recent comic strip. The co-worker advised Dilbert to also do his own personal research and come to him when Dilbert is uncertain. Dilbert asks, “How would I know you were right?” The co-worker responds: “Because I do my own research.”
The proliferation of SMEs (subject matter experts) in recent years has transformed two-way conversations about contemporary topics into huddled tribes of people confidently spouting “facts” formulated either by surfing the internet or by talking with family or friends who have cornered the truth and are ready to defend themselves against any and all assaults by reason.
COVID-19 has become the center of attention in the battle between reason/science versus self-taught confidence.
Scientific research takes time and a willingness to be flexible with the “facts” as they unfold. For example, during the AIDS epidemic, it was initially thought that HIV could be transmitted by saliva, and it was years before saliva was proven not to be the primary way the virus was spread. Conflicting advice was rampant, even in the medical community, before well-done studies finally straightened things out.
There was too much confident posturing at the CDC and in the government when COVID panic started. The public was “demanding” absolute facts about masking, hand washing, fomite spread (viral spread by touching objects), testing and, of course, treatment. Being patient was not an option.
The same thing happened during the Spanish — oops, sorry — 1918 flu epidemic, the Ebola outbreak and the AIDS epidemic. Panic and a loss of confidence in “science” festered when research had not yet caught up with the horrors of a never-before encountered problem. Note that the mask vs. no mask “rights” factions flourished during the 1918 outbreak, so that conflict is nothing new in 2022 — except that we now argue about the “best” type of mask and we use children as pawns in the battle.
Americans are a most impatient people, so they turned to the pool of SMEs — i.e. themselves — to ferret out the facts in the morass of COVID misinformation. People then cloaked themselves with medical confidence even though they lacked skills in critical appraisal of medical articles.
People who have turned into SMEs and who have tried to educate me about the “facts” of COVID have never (I repeat, never) been able to give me their recognizable scientific sources of information.
I fear that we are losing our way in the world of peer-reviewed medical journals.
The MDPI (Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute) is often cited in articles about COVID (pick a topic and look it up — the first sources are usually from MDPI). The Basel, Switzerland, company has been around since 1996, employs more than 5,000 employees, and publishes more than 380 journals. The number of articles it publishes has exploded in the past five years. Jeffrey Beall, a librarian scientist, published a list of what he called “predatory open access publishing companies” in 2014. MDPI was on that list, and he stated that “MDPI’s warehouse journals contain hundreds of lightly reviewed articles that are mainly written and published for promotion and tenure purposes rather than to communicate science.” If a journal charges a fee for an article to be published, it is open to predatory practices. It costs more than $1,000 just to submit an article to MDPI. The New England Journal of Medicine charges nothing for submission. Where does the money go in MDPI?
Jeffrey Beall has been silenced.
MDPI increases the likelihood that lay people will see articles as legitimate by using journal title sound-alikes. Here’s your quiz: Pick out the legitimate journal versus the knock-off. Gene vs. Genes. Cell vs. Cells. Cancer vs. Cancers.
A normal timeline from submission to publication should involve a thoughtful vetting process, perhaps more than a year in the making. The average time from submission to publication in an MDPI journal is an incredulous 39 days.
Lay people read these articles, go to the distilled conclusions, and assume that since it sounds scientific, it must be scientific. They jump to conclusions. Sanches and Dunning wrote in Scientific American (February 2022) that this inclination should perhaps be called a “Leap to Confusion,” creating overconfidence and tendencies toward conspiracy theories.
The Frederick News-Post recently published an article about a peer-reviewed study involving 1,350 patients that proved ivermectin is utterly useless against COVID-19. The NEJM published this study.
Are you going to believe the NEJM or will you stick to your guns based on MDPI publications even though you have never been trained in critical appraisal of scientific articles?
Your call.
The physician author studied virology at Hood College, and he realizes that understanding new and deadly viruses requires patience, funding and common sense. He does not read The National Enquirer.
