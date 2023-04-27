Despite my very occasional grumblings about the state of pedestrian safety and walkability in the city of Frederick, I’ve always enjoyed walking its streets and neighborhoods.
I’m now often accompanied by my 3-year-old grandson. He hustles along in front of me or chews on an apple in his stroller.
Here are some highlights of my/our walks:
If you walk around Frederick, you’ll see many other people doing the same. We greet everyone we meet. Walkers of all ages and races greet us back — except perhaps those with earbuds. My grandson asks: “Why didn’t they say hello?”
Unfortunately, you’ll also run into the estimated 28 miles of sidewalk gaps within the city’s boundaries.
If you walk around Frederick, you’ll see some cars speeding — well, really all of them — and many rolling through stop signs. Pedestrians and strollers, beware!
If you walk around Frederick, you’ll see major construction going on east of the city (Renn Farm, 1,050 residential units), on North East Street, and along Baughman’s Lane, the products of past fights and planning decisions. The Brickworks site (1,260 proposed residential units) and others wait in the wings.
You will not stumble across a downtown hotel/conference center under construction.
If you walk around Frederick, you’ll see many historic buildings and locations representing every era of our nation’s history.
Strolling through Mount Olivet, Fairview (on East Church Street), and St. John’s Cemeteries reveals the individual stories that contributed to Frederick’s growth through the decades. You’ll run across graves for veterans of the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and Civil War.
My favorite historic markers are the Abraham Lincoln plaque on Record Street, and the Ben Franklin/George Washington/General Braddock marker on the Carroll Creek promenade near the Diggs Pool. I always point out both to visitors I run into.
If you walk around Frederick and venture to the Hillcrest area, you will quickly discover why the former insurance building site along Himes Avenue — down steep hills and away from neighborhood activity centers — was a poor choice for a community library on the west side.
I often wonder if planners ever walk around before they plan.
If you walk around Frederick and, in particular, Baker Park, you’ll see foxes, deer, snakes, opossums, a large snapping turtle, hawks, ducks, herons, geese, and dogs. Lots of dogs.
Most dog owners are very courteous, even stepping off the sidewalk for a grandfather pushing his grandson in a stroller. Others still insist on allowing their dogs to be off-leash or will let Fido nose us despite no invitation to do so.
If you walk around Frederick, you’ll quickly run into one of the city’s 72 parks and playgrounds, eight of which are within walking distance of my home.
We encounter the city parks staff hard at work on a daily basis. I find the workers to be professional and friendly, taking time to chat while my grandson admires their acumen with mowers and other equipment.
If you walk around Frederick and through the downtown area, you’ll run into some of the 1.8 million people that The Tourism Council says visited our fair county in 2021.
I run into about half of them in downtown Frederick on any weekend, and probably all 1.8 million of them on a First Saturday — a good problem for our 200 downtown businesses.
If you walk around Frederick and venture into City Hall, you will not find a completed Let’s Move Frederick comprehensive bicycle and pedestrian plan (although a roll-out is promised soon).
I and others submitted public comments nearly two years ago, so I was chagrined when the report missed last year’s budget cycle. It’s not mentioned in this year’s budget, either.
All of those new residents and visitors aren’t coming to Frederick hoping to spend more time in their cars.
I urge our elected officials to heed the title of the long-awaited report, and “let’s move” to improve walkability and pedestrian safety in Frederick.
Don DeArmon is leaving town next week to walk Hadrian’s Wall across England with his Appalachian Trail hiking partner, Ted Gregory. Don writes from Frederick. E-mail him at don.dearmon@gmail.com.
