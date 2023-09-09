Since February, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, has blocked all senior military promotions requiring Senate confirmation to protest the Pentagon’s policy of allowing military personnel to travel to get abortions if the state they live in does not allow them — resulting because the Dobbs Supreme Court ruling (2022) overturned its own prior opinion in Roe v. Wade that guaranteed nationwide abortions.

Tuberville is enjoying his celebrity status as another “never back down” type of guy a little too much. And Tuberville is taking his superficial Republican anti-wokeism too far by inserting it into military affairs.

Tags

(1) comment

Piedmontgardener

Tuberville isn't smart enough to grasp "officer bloat". What he's doing is an obstructionist stunt directly related to the Hastert Rule, put in parlimentary place by a convicted child molester. That's about par for the course with the Freedom Caucus and people of Tuberville's education and understanding. But owning the Libs and coverage on Fox is the end goal, not governing. He's not doing this for any other reason and it's about time for this content to reflect the educational background of the community, we are paying for this at a very high rate to support our local news. Do better, FNP.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription