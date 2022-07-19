So far, the summer has been fairly wet. Unlike some other years, leaves on trees look deeply green. Lawns do not need much watering yet. Flowers such as gladioli and lilies of different kinds stand erect in the garden, whereas marigolds make their presence felt with colors. There are many other flowers.
On the street, because it is summer, a young mother pushes her baby stroller while running on the sidewalk. A child runs his bicycle between his parents’. They keep their watchful eyes on the road and on him. Picnicking in a nearby park and playing soccer with friends are some of the characters of a Frederick neighborhood. Yet, parents feel uneasy, so they track their children’s phones to know where they are. The children, if they are teenagers, are unhappy because they have no “privacy.” This creates a no-win situation for both parties whose long-term effect is yet to be known.
There was a time when people used to gather at a cobbler’s workshop or at the lunch counter of a five-and-dime store to catch up with each other. Unfortunately, those places and times are gone. Now, they have been replaced by the tables at Starbucks or McDonald’s. Very few people have time to meet with old acquaintances to know how any of them are doing. There is Facebook. Other social media also chip in. Both Starbucks and McDonald’s are doing a fabulous business through phone orders. Picking up saves time, because life is busy. It requires very little human contact to come in and get out — just enough time to say “hi” and “bye.”
This whole thing of avoidance of human contact at any cost has become a blessing and a curse at the same time. Look at the automatic checkout counter of a supermarket or a department store. Lines there are as long as the counter operated by a human being. People are eager to get self-checkout because it saves time. At the same time, the entire process becomes mechanical. We lose the small conversation with a young man who probably got his first job there and does not yet know that pine oil and ice cream do not go in the same bag. Human contact is also therapeutic. That is why we go to parks and clubs, and sit somewhere by the window just to watch ourselves on the street.
A number of Frederick residents I know feel happy that places like McDonald’s and Starbucks are within walking distance. They would like to see more of them. Whether that would be a good business decision, that is another matter. On the other hand, these mega enterprises have helped kill small businesses. The corporations methodically keep killing mom-and-pop shops. They build brand name restaurants, hotels and motels, and used car lots where corn and soybeans used to grow. Farmers, and businesses that served them, fell by the wayside and died. The death of these closely knit businesses also killed the small-town camaraderie among people living next door. Corporations move their employees quite often. Hardly is there a chance to know someone whom you met a week ago. Seen today; gone tomorrow. This makes our lives complex, and complexities are not always easy to handle.
So far Frederick has been spared. But the horrific gun violence around the country and the randomness of it makes everyone nervous and puts most people on edge. Several places of worship, for their Sunday services, have started locking their doors 10 minutes into the services. Their congregations have accepted the change. In spite of all the philanthropic work done by local churches, some are still angry for different reasons. An inability to cope with an ever-changing world is one of them. A weapon of any kind in the hands of an angry person is a dangerous thing. The people of Frederick, for their peace of mind, should remember that.
