Sooner or later, we knew, the discussion had to go all the way to the top.
So, now we have to consider: What gender is God? A He? A She? An “Other”?
This month, the Church of England, at a General Synod in London, took up the issue. What should Anglicans consider God? A father, as in “Our Father, who art in Heaven…”?
Or something non-masculine like “Creator”?
That’s a very big question about a very big issue that virtually all of us confront at some point in our lives: Is there a God? If so… Who… What…
But first, some background.
In the beginning, to borrow a phrase, gender matters were pretty simple and straightforward for Adam and Eve, man and woman. They had kids, their kids had kids, their kids’ kids had kids. And so on and so forth.
Gradually, we assume, some of those kids developed characteristics that didn’t match their great-grandparents’ looks and expected physical features: different heights, weights, skin colors, hair lengths, etc. Other stuff was changing, too — personality traits like who people wanted to be their best friends, or who they wanted for their favorite garden mates.
Genes were jiggling and new combinations were forming.
But the dominant male-female binary organization of society wasn’t comfortable with these variations, so the elders in charge — mostly men, by all ancient accounts — swept them under the carpet of leaves covering the forest floor or hid them in the mats of weeds blanketing the meadows. No, no, no, they said.
Stick to the rules, No funny business.
This went on for eons, but as populations grew, the number of sexually unclassified humans grew, too. More and more members were going off in their own directions, even if they had to do it in secret.
You know where this all winds up: Tens of thousands of years go by and nothing much changes. But here, at the end of the 20{sup}th{/sup} century and the beginning of the 21{sup}st{/sup}, we’re finally dealing with it.
“Look at me. Accept me,” people are saying. “I’m human and I have rights and you’re going to learn to respect them.”
We’ll not address the big headline issues here, since space is limited and people a lot smarter than me are already dealing with them. We’ll stick with the matter of pronouns.
The discussion about gender-neutral pronouns has been expanding as more people decide traditional male and female designations don’t cover all of us.
The fig leaves Adam and Eve wore aren’t big enough and don’t give us enough options. We need more leaves — in other words, more words, different words.
The standard “he” and “she,” “him” and “her,” “his” and “hers” are no longer adequate for some folks. We’re experimenting with “they” and “them.” Courtesy titles like “Mr.”, “Mrs.” and “Ms.” are being replaced by “Mx.”
Now, it has caught up with one of the oldest religious institutions in the West, the Church of England.
In the United States, the church’s Anglican Communion counterpart is the Episcopal Church. It is no small matter, given the fact that the U.S. church has 1.5 million members, and 1.5 million more identify themselves as Episcopalians.
At the recent London meeting, the Anglicans noted that their Liturgical commission, which prepares and advises how the church conducts its formal services, has been “regularly” considering the language it uses to identify the deity since 2014.
That commission has now asked another group, the Faith and Order Commission, which advises on theology, to examine the issue of gender-neutral language.
The church didn’t provide specifics on how the commission would work and didn’t give a timeline for its findings. But it said “there are absolutely no plans to abolish or substantially revise currently authorized liturgies, and no such changes could be made without extensive legislation.”
There’s no doubt, though, that Anglicans are treading on treacherous ground. It’s inevitable that conservative churches in the U.S. will bridle at any suggestion that God is anything other than male.
I have been to fundamentalist gatherings where the Almighty was repeatedly referred to as “Father God.” The Bible itself describes and effectively endorses patriarchal societies worshiping a male God; the New Testament refers to Jesus as the son of God.
And the largest Protestant organization in the U.S., the Southern Baptist Convention, just this week reaffirmed its conservative stance on gender issues when it expelled its 20,000-member Saddleback Church in Southern California for installing a woman as a pastor.
If there’s anything eternal, this may be it.
Dave Elliott is a small-scale farmer in Hedgesville, West Virginia. He’s trying to improve his vocabulary.
