In the past few months, I have spent considerable time trying to find people who were once an important part of my life.
This effort occurred shortly after I was invited to participate in a 50-year celebration of a preschool where I was the first director/teacher.
My curiosity was aroused after I was contacted, and I thought about the people I once knew socially or at my places of employment, and relatives with whom I had lost contact.
So, each day, I sat at my computer, typed in a name and waited to see the results. When an entry revealed some pertinent information, I sent a short letter with an explanation, my email address, and waited to see if I had found someone who many, many years ago was a friend or a coworker, and perhaps would welcome a short “hello” and a “how are you.”
Some of my letters were returned with “delivery not possible” language. But some resulted in an email with a positive message and some information filling me in on what has occurred in the many years that we did not have contact with one another.
This impetuous activity had its good points and some negativity. I discovered that some of my former colleagues were ill; some had caregivers who wrote to me.
Some, I surmised, just did not want to be found.
In retrospect, maybe I should have spared myself the challenge of trying to reconnect with the past.
When we review events that happened so long ago, it is fair to say that we only concentrate on the good parts and forget any innocuous or unhappy parts of relationships.
I found the address of the woman who was my only attendant when I married.
She and I had a fascinating trip the year before my wedding. We spent six weeks traveling cross-country on a Greyhound bus (unairconditioned) and experienced adventures that could not have happened today.
She is now living in the South and uses a wheelchair. Her daughter, her caregiver, wrote to me and explained her condition.
She also said her mother enjoyed relating stories that she had never heard previously. There’s one for the “win” column.
In the various stages of our life, we meet and include many personalities. Then, for some reason, they leave and our paths never cross again.
These chance encounters make an impression. I remember the three women I shared a suite with in my freshman year in college. I remember their names, where they lived, and how the four of us banded together to survive that first encounter with higher education.
None of us returned to that college for the next year. We each had our reason why the school did not fill our expectations.
But our bond was strong. It sustained us and got us through that first year.
If you are willing, if you are strong and have time to spare, if you actually are interested, you, too, can find long lost relatives or friends using your internet skills.
I caution you, though: Not all of your explorations will make you happy or make a difference. They will, however, tell you a story that may surprise you.
Alice Haber lives in Frederick with a loving family and wonderful, kind friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.