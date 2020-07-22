It feels like everything has come to a standstill because of the coronavirus. People are losing jobs in every way. Economic hardship mixed with a fear of illness is causing havoc. All over the country people are becoming ill and the death toll is rising. Yet, responsible people do not seem to be concerned. The pandemic has affected the entire country. Many believe that its effect will linger on for years. Some are looking for a short-term solution.
The Trump administration is prepared to ignore the existence of the pandemic while pushing for economic recovery by opening schools, businesses and civic institutions. He is getting pushback from all sides. However, a pandemic needs medicine and preventive measures in addition to any stimulus package. The people who are dying are mostly elderly, poor or non-white, whose deaths do not disturb the people in power. They try to present the situation as a normal one.
It seems in the last three-and-a-half years, America has gone through a cultural shift. Rejection of science for the sake of convenience is widely spread. Many are behaving cruelly without remorse. Even if they are proven wrong, they still keep repeating the same mantra because they want to persuade others. There are enough lawyers, journalists, politicians and lobbyists throughout the country to prove every aspect of everything differently. They do it because they are paid to do so. The value of a deep-rooted conviction or a strong faith has been uprooted by a utilitarian “anything goes” way of thinking. It may win for the moment, but the long-term consequences of such a mindset nationwide by a large number of people is worrisome. People in other countries are surprised that a powerful country like the U.S. does not have a coherent policy to control a pandemic and the leaders of its government are not alarmed by so many people dying around them.
Had it been any other country, the head of the government would have been sent packing or put in prison for his or her inaction. But this is not any other country. It is the United States of America. The rule of law protects the president as well as the public. Unlike other countries, the president cannot be changed because he is doing a lousy job or doing harmfully nothing. The public can throw him out only in two civilized ways: through ballots or through impeachment. Time has run out for an impeachment and the election is in November. The average citizen in America is too busy to participate in a demonstration to overthrow a sitting president — right now. And the president knows it.
The pandemic has caused a staggering number of deaths in the country and each death is a symbol of collective anguish, heartache and sorrow. The population has borne it stoically. There is no riot; no smashing of windows or burning buses by the citizenry. On the other hand, in a very American way, common sense for common good has been challenged in court. To wear or not to wear a mask remains a contentious issue. Even if it saves life, many are unwilling to accept it because dictated by the government it infringes on their personal freedom. Freedom also goes both ways. Our individual rights end when they infringe on someone else’s rights and vice versa. That is why no one has the right to spread the virus to another person. Wearing a mask is the only way it can be achieved. One has to give up a tiny portion of one’s freedom so that freedom can spread to everybody. Defying common sense is not freedom, but lack of sound judgement.
Anadi Naik writes from Frederick. He can be reached at acnaik@aol.com.
