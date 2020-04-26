Talk about social distancing during the coronavirus crisis. How about four miles — the distance from the squirrel farm to Frederick Health Hospital? A distance resulting from the hospital’s current “no visitors” policy.
Without disclosing too much personal information, the unexpected visit was for emergency treatment of an overactive TiVo Gland, caused by overexposure to cowboy movies on TV. Being introduced slowly to the hospital’s Weather Channel on cable while getting weaned off cowboy movies under strict monitoring, and strong medication, was the key. It seemed to work. We should seriously consider getting that cable thing at home or maybe even satellite TV so Shirley doesn’t have to climb on the roof so much to re-adjust the aerial.
The Weather Channel is also addictive, with its flashy graphics and cool names for nature events. They called that early spring snowstorm “Sadie,” and the Mississippi Gulf Coast tornado belt is now known as “Dixie Alley.” My favorite is their designation of “TORCON” as the tornado condition index “used to measure how likely it is that a tornado will form within 50 miles of your location.” Cool, indeed.
But sorry, pardner, no westerns. Can’t leave out, though, a brief fling into the “Best of the Swamp People” marathon on the History Channel and a beautifully-done kids movie, “The Jungle Book,” that is way too scary for kids, or anyone else under 43.
The hardest part while undergoing this extreme treatment was that strict “no visitors” policy. No friends, no family, no wives. For a small extra fee, though, the hospital will provide a professional worrier to sit in your room and look concerned.
No doubt planned way before the virus hit, more for a cost saver than maintaining physical distancing, is the hospital’s “Medsitter,” soon coming to a bedside near you. They hope to place these “video observation solutions” in rooms to “monitor multiple-risk patients simultaneously” from a central point, with two-way video and audio. Hello, robotic care; goodbye, the personal touch. Until then, we’re blessed with real people.
What can you say about these real people? You can start with “Thank you” and add hard-working, caring, professional and dedicated. They are also concerned about their working conditions with the spread of the coronavirus, even if they’re not working in an area with coronavirus patients. You see all manner of face masks, which can make communication difficult. One doctor’s cotton mask, a full-face plastic shield and a heavy accent made it sound like the information was coming from the bottom of a well. Another doctor did his best Darth Vader imitation with a close-fitting black mask featuring two cheek-side ventilating ports, holding an N95 mask insert.
Scariest of all was the fact that, at least when I was there, the staff members were not getting tested. These front-line heroes were putting their lives on the line — and those of their family members — by working in a hospital during the worst virus outbreak we’ve even known. It’s wrong not to test them and provide some assurance they’re OK, or if they’re not OK, getting them help. As best as I can figure it out, hospital management doesn’t want to find out who is sick. They might run out of workers.
The staff concerns don’t stay at the hospital. No limits on worry, but more like “all the time,” because of the daily threat of getting sick. Several detailed their end-of-shift routine. One example: Spray and wipe down floor mats, seats, door handle, steering wheel and anything else that was touched in the car, wipe off the cell phone with alcohol, spray shoes with Lysol, wipe off any door knobs that were touched, wash, or change, the face mask, strip off all clothes and throw them in the washer. Next is a shower, and changing into non-work clothes, while remembering to wash their hands — a lot. Then hope for the best. No doubt, also praying a lot. Most of them have family at home.
We took their advice. After Shirley picked me up at the hospital last Monday, I wiped off and disinfected everything I could that came from the hospital, including shoes, stripped down, threw everything in the washer, took a shower, and changed into non-hospital-touched clothes. Next time, though, I’ll wait until I get in the house to strip down. The neighbors were complaining.
Medical expert Bill Pritchard, who worked in community journalism for 40 years, and is now on a different column schedule, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
