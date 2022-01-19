We are into the third week of a new year. The flavor of the holiday season has not yet been fully removed. The days between Christmas and New Year’s were magical. With good food and good company among friends and family members, it was an occasion of celebration and worship.
At a time of the surging pandemic, the people of Frederick prayed and were vaccinated to demonstrate confidence and hope However, Frederick Health Hospital had 95 percent unvaccinated ICU patients on Christmas Day. The number — 70 COVID-19 — patients was disheartening. Yet, this did not stop people from doing things that they usually do on that day. The day before, the parking lot at Walmart on Route 85 was overflowing with cars. All the grocery stores had long lines at cash registers. Even drug stores had to make customers wait a longer time to fill prescriptions. Everyone was buying, and cashiers were working overtime. The constant ringing of the machines created no obstruction to the sounds of “Santa Claus is coming to town.”
The city became a magnet to draw people from all directions. They came to enjoy its old buildings — some of which were built before the Civil War. They also tasted different ethnic cuisines, both meat and vegetarian. However the star attraction was the lights on trees throughout downtown. Tiny bulbs sparkled at night and the trees looked angelic. One could easily mistake the lights as spreading fingers of fallen angels. The flotilla of lights on Carroll Creek along with the fountains were adorable. While the specter of death and misery ruined public and private celebrations in many ways these manmade beauties remained a source of contentment. Just by looking at them we became happy.
There were other good things as well. Many churches in the area participated in the Angel Tree program of the Salvation Army. They were joined by various civic groups. Many organizations and businesses also collected “Toys for Tots.” This year the price of toys was up. Yet, that did not stop people from trying to bring smiles to a child on Christmas.
They were distributed along with gift cards, bags of groceries, shoes and clothes. Some offered Christmas dinner. Churches adopted families and gave needy ones everything their children needed for Christmas. Like the icing on a cake, the season was celebrated with the dramatization of Christmas by local artists. It was a strange sight to see that so many wore face masks along with their Sunday best. It was the demand of the time and there was no escape from it.
Although, there is now some snow on the ground, this year’s Christmas would be remembered as an unusually warm day, the mercury hitting almost 70, but no one was complaining. Routes 270, 70, 15 and the Beltway ran without a major hitch. For a brief moment it felt like the price of gas was about to go through the roof. But it did not.
Washington had some good sense to release barrels of oil into the market which helped push down the price. Awkwardly, we also learned about inflation and the supply chain deficiency. Because imports could not be unloaded at the docks — say Los Angeles or Baltimore — department stores, supermarkets and other shops could not replenish their supplies.
For many in Frederick it was a very different experience. We are not supposed to have shortages, but we did. We are now a part of the fabric of the entire world. Our clothes are made in Vietnam, Bangladesh, China and Sri Lanka. Bananas we eat come from Honduras. Our flower shops depend on supplies from Peru. Our accounting firms and printing presses do a lot of their work in India and the Philippines. Because of the pandemic, when they suffer so do we. It hurts to see that there are still people in the city who refuse to wear a mask and get vaccinated. How many more must die before they change their minds?
Anadi Naik writes from Frederick. His books, “A Man of Humility,” “Blown Away,” “19th of November” and “Song of Satan” are available at Amazon.com and bookstores.
