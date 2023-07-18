Republican legislators in Wisconsin have just secured an unlikely win for school choice that is a ray of hope for the movement nationwide.

While many recent statewide school choice successes have come from Republican-controlled governments, Wisconsin Republicans struck a deal with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers that benefits both parties.

(3) comments

Piedmontgardener

It would be very helpful to have columnists mention the entire story - several of those states released charter funds for religious cirriculum schools. And that's just not something I can get behind in public education.

shiftless88

Republicans like to pretend this is about helping poor people, but in no was is that their real motivation.

public-redux
public-redux

There is nothing new about divided government agreeing to spend money on each other's wish list.

