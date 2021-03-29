Do you grow weary, as I do, of the verbal shortcuts and shorthand that populate much of our digital communication?
Expressions like, “cra-cra, staycation, LOL, BTW and IMHO?” You see, I love language and words. I like the sounds. I thirst for them. True, there is the formal written word, but I sometimes crave literature when it is voiced by someone. Without that voice, something is missing. When the language and words are voiced, it can be bracing, like the world after the passing of a brief summer thunder shower.
If you enjoy that special elixir of the spoken word of great literature, you will be proud to know that one of us in Frederick County has demonstrated the skills, the felicity of expression to elevate thoughts, language and words to an exceptional level. As reported in this newspaper on March 25, that person is Ms. Kate Maerten, of the Gerstell Academy here in Frederick County. Kate is the state winner of the Poetry Out Loud competition, and she will compete with others for the national competition in Poetry Out Loud.
As cited in the Poetry Out Loud web page, “Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country. This program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about literary history and contemporary life. Poetry Out Loud is a partnership of the National Endowment for the Arts, Poetry Foundation, and the state and jurisdictional arts agencies.
“Since 2005, Poetry Out Loud has grown to reach more than 4 million students and 65,000 teachers from 16,000 schools in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and American Samoa.”
I first learned of Poetry Out Loud at the National Book Festival when it was held on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., some years ago. Whenever I was able to attend past National Book Festivals, one of the events I most enjoyed was hearing that year’s national champions recite. When I’ve grown discouraged over strife and unhappiness in our contemporary world, hearing these talented high school students gave me, and will no doubt continue to give me, hope that they will help form a better world.
Here’s wishing Kate all the best as she competes in the national semifinals this May. And thank you, Kate, for keeping alive this beautiful form, this ancient and sorely missed art of verbal communication.
Steve Lloyd writes from Clover Hill and may be reached at splloyd941@comcast.net.
