Roughly 280,000 people live in Frederick County. That’s twice as many as in 1987. And three times as many as 1972.
Given all that makes Frederick County attractive, and our proximity to Washington and Baltimore, the county will keep growing.
That growth isn’t random. It happens according to plans.
The most important questions related to planning for growth are where and how. The county and every municipality have plans that capture a variety of goals and values, and reflect choices we’ve made, and continue to make.
Plans aren’t static. They evolve, though a periodic or ongoing public process.
The Livable Frederick Master Plan is our current operative county comprehensive plan. It was passed in 2020, after a few years of public engagement, thorough work of the Frederick County Planning Commission, and final decisions of the County Council.
The plan addresses a variety of important quality of life issues and four key themes — our community, health, economy, and environment. In the end, however, the part of the plan that might matter most is the map.
It’s not easy to come up with a plan and map that accommodates growth, maintains our quality of life, supports a dynamic economy, preserves viable agriculture and protects our environment.
A big part of how we do that is to draw lines. New residents and businesses are coming. So, we draw lines to identify future growth areas.
We can’t preserve productive agriculture by saving a farm here and a farm there in a fractured landscape amid suburban sprawl. So, we have Priority Preservation Areas and Rural Legacy Areas, where we commit and invest to maintain larger, coherent tracks of farmland.
We can’t adequately protect water, wildlife and the overall biological diversity and ecology of our beautiful county amid suburban sprawl. So, we prioritize the preservation of key resources and areas, and the stream valleys that connect them.
We plan where development will happen, and where it won’t, and how we can protect farming and rural communities and natural resources in a county likely to double its population again.
Since the beginning of planning and zoning in the county, one line always recognized and respected, through every Board of County Commissioners and County Council, is Interstate 270, from the Monocacy River to the county line.
On one side, we’ve planned for and seen tremendous residential, commercial and business growth and development in and around Urbana, where more growth is planned and mapped.
On the other side, we have protected a special area bounded not only by I-270, but by the Monocacy River, the Monocacy National Battlefield Park, the Potomac River and the remarkable, 93,000-acre Montgomery County Agricultural Reserve. It is wrapped around the iconic Sugarloaf Mountain and roughly 3,200 acres of forest privately preserved there.
Reflecting how unique and special the area is, the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan was the first area plan the county engaged as part of the ongoing implementation of Livable Frederick.
With the truly overwhelming support of citizens and every environmental and Smart Growth organization that weighed in, the Planning Commission recommended and the last County Council recently passed a Sugarloaf Plan that held the line at I-270.
But development interests fought to ignore history, common sense and public sentiment, and open up hundreds of acres of farms and forest to development on the Sugarloaf side.
They speciously argue that the county’s economic well-being depends on fully developing every bit of both sides of I-270 as part of the biotech corridor, ignoring the fact that Montgomery County has protected the last three miles of the corridor there from development.
And they aren’t giving up, hoping that the current council does not place the conservation-focused Sugarloaf Rural Heritage Overlay District over the entire area. Either way, they hope that a separate Urbana Small Area Plan can redraw the line in the not-too-distant future.
In this case, holding the line at I-270 vs. along a two-lane road or between one former farm and another farm is as dramatic a difference as the one between a deep river canyon and a small stream.
To protect the combination of rural, agricultural and natural qualities that make this area special and worth protecting as we grow, we have to hold that line.
Kai Hagen, who lives in the Catoctin Mountains, is a former Frederick County Council member and former Frederick County commissioner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.