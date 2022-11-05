I purchased my first newspaper at the behest of my father at the age of 6. The newspaper was the New York Daily News, known as the paper of the working man. At the time, the early 1950s, there was an astonishing array of newspapers covering the entire range of political sentiment, including foreign language publications that served ethnic and immigrant communities.
Record-breaking union bargaining agreements in the 1960s led to the demise of a number of daily newspapers. It was the beginning of a trend that continues today. Two significant changes have been the loss of afternoon newspapers (no one at home to read them) and two-newspaper cities. For those readers who wish to condemn unions for destroying daily journalism, readers should know that the average pay for an entry-level newspaper reporter and editor in 1953 was around $60 a week in major cities and less elsewhere.
Newspapers were among the great social and intellectual equalizers in the growth of the United States. Until the mid-20th century, the daily newspaper in most cities cost 25 cents or less. The Sunday New York Times in 1956 was 35 cents. Today, about $6.
By the age of 8 or 9, I was convinced that I would work for a newspaper. I was captivated by the mystery of the manner in which newspaper staffs produced a paper every day, erasing an invisible blackboard and starting the process over again. I was a professional journalist for 40 years and was always excited to walk through the door.
Recent events in Frederick have dealt a body blow to newspaper readers who want the print edition of the papers in their hands and not through the digital mysteries of the internet. The last generation of print newspaper readers will soon go the way of the dinosaurs, as will the print editions of the newspapers. That’s just as well, perhaps, since our children and grandchildren for the most part have never read a newspaper.
Television shoveled the first grains of sand onto the graves of newspapers. The advertisers that deserted newspapers, first to television, and more recently to the internet, have left the industry in shambles. Some of this country’s one-time great newspapers are now one-section tabloids. Elsewhere, in rural states and isolated hamlets throughout the country, the sound of a kid-delivered newspaper banging against a front porch storm door is no more.
More than 360 newspapers in the United States have gone out of business since before the start of the pandemic, according to a new report from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. “The good news is there were a lot of fears as the pandemic set in and we had a very severe economic constriction that it was going to be kind of the death knell for many newspapers,” said Penelope Muse Abernathy, the author of the report and a visiting professor at Northwestern. “The good news is it didn’t occur. The bad news is, we are continuing to lose newspapers at the same rate we’ve been losing them since 2005.”
The lack of the availability of newspapers feeds my great fear that future generations of children and aspiring writers will never know the joy and satisfaction of putting words together. University journalism departments are closing or changing their name to “Departments of Communication.” The students want to major in broadcasting and/or photography. No writing necessary.
The Washington Post’s masthead logo, “Democracy dies in darkness,” should cause everyone to remember that the first act of an authoritarian regime is to close the newspapers. It can happen here.
Jack Topchik is a retired editor whose passions include Shakespeare, the resurgent Orioles and films in which people talk in complete sentences. He pets every dog in Frederick. He writes from Frederick. Email him at jaytop45@gmail.com.
