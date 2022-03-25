Many Americans like to assert that our country is exceptional, though they may cite different virtues to make their case. I will not try to refute their views; however I prefer to think of the United States as virtually unique. What makes us unique among the nations is the rich diversity of our people: racially, ethnically, religiously and culturally. This aspect of diversity makes some folks uncomfortable; but many of us would agree that it is a great gift.
We have just celebrated Black History Month in February. And now the month of March is designated by presidential, congressional, and gubernatorial proclamations as Irish-American Heritage Month. We are called upon to recognize and celebrate the many contributions made over the years by immigrants from Ireland and their descendants. Like many ethnic groups, the Irish were not initially welcomed with open arms. But they persevered and made their marks in varied and valuable ways. Eight signers of the Declaration of Independence, including Charles Carroll of Maryland, were of Irish or Scots-Irish descent. Twenty-three of our presidents had Irish roots. More than 2,000 Irish-Americans have won the Congressional Medal of Honor, more than half of all those so honored. Our fair city of Frederick was founded by Irish-American Daniel Dulany (who, it is said, named Patrick Street after his uncle.)
Our region is rich in Civil War history, and it is noteworthy that Irish-Americans were prominently represented in both armies during that conflict (approximately 140,000 for the Union and 30,000 for the Confederacy). Throughout our history, the Irish have played prominent roles in the military, politics, religion, education, medicine, police and fire departments, business and the arts. Today, more than 55 million Americans self-identify as “Irish.”
Beyond all this and more, I would suggest that the Irish-American experience offers a profound lesson for all of us. Irish-American history is one of flight from oppression, discrimination and abject poverty. Stripped of their land, civil liberties, language and much of their cultural heritage by a cruel, colonial exploitation, the Irish recovered much and ultimately thrived in America.
People of other nationalities and ethnicities who have suffered similar trials can take hope and encouragement from the Irish-American story. It validates the idea of the American Dream! Let us cherish it. And let us preserve it against those who may have forgotten how they got theirs and may wish to deny it to others.
