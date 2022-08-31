For four years, Donald Trump visited our living room every day, snow or rain. We became friends. I used to stay glued to a television set to listen to him because he was our president. Therefore, when I first heard that his residence in Mar-a-Lago had been searched by the FBI, it hit me like a rock. The news felt unreal. But there it was, reported on all the channels.

A former president’s home has never been searched for anything before. It was natural that Trump felt offended. To me, the entire nation should feel offended. Kids with high ambitions grow up to be like them. Only ordinary folks are meant to feel the sting of the FBI raid. The thing that bothered me the most was: How did we get in a situation like this? The FBI does not get a search warrant for fun. Unless the possibility is overwhelming for an illegal act, the judge would not allow the agents to knock on a door. And we are talking about the door of a former president.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription