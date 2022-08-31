For four years, Donald Trump visited our living room every day, snow or rain. We became friends. I used to stay glued to a television set to listen to him because he was our president. Therefore, when I first heard that his residence in Mar-a-Lago had been searched by the FBI, it hit me like a rock. The news felt unreal. But there it was, reported on all the channels.
A former president’s home has never been searched for anything before. It was natural that Trump felt offended. To me, the entire nation should feel offended. Kids with high ambitions grow up to be like them. Only ordinary folks are meant to feel the sting of the FBI raid. The thing that bothered me the most was: How did we get in a situation like this? The FBI does not get a search warrant for fun. Unless the possibility is overwhelming for an illegal act, the judge would not allow the agents to knock on a door. And we are talking about the door of a former president.
Trump was different. Whether it was reportedly employing his son-in-law to see top secret documents without valid clearance, or nudging his way past Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic to get to the front of the pack at a NATO summit, or reportedly making the queen wait for 15 minutes at Buckingham Palace, he managed to put the stamp of his character wherever he went. Now it is up to us to figure out how we look at him.
A lot of people in Frederick are sold on him. For them, he can do no wrong. There are others who don’t care much about what he does or does not do. For them, he is just a flashy politician. But there are others who see him leading us to an abyss. It may sound good to hear, “We want to take our country back,” or “without this, there will be no country left.” The slogans could be deceiving.
In the past century, such slogans were heard in some parts of Europe that cost the lives of 6 million Jews. Many in those days thought the rhetoric was all good. So they remained quiet or willingly participated with the Nazis. Americans must learn a lesson from that.
Trump and his followers continue to peddle the idea that he got more votes and that the administration run by Joe Biden is illegitimate. Such rhetoric does no good to the country. It portrays our democracy as ineffective. There are many places where democracy is despised by the leaders who want to remain in the same position no matter what.
We are between a rock and a hard place. Find the former president guilty of wrongdoing and put him in jail, and the country becomes equal to a Banana Republic. Let him do what he wants to do, then say goodbye to fairness and the rule of law.
