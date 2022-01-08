Not a great way to end what wasn’t a stellar year, not even on the list of near-stellar years. There was this very nice, properly masked, funeral in Baltimore — if funerals can be nice — on a wet and cold day late last month. The Catholic church where it was held was beautiful and inspiring.
Before the service, I was talking with one of the relatives of the deceased when I felt something strange going on with my shoe. These were my most comfortable dress shoes, and looking good with a couple coats of black polish. Just the thing for a solemn occasion.
That strange thing I felt was the sole of my left shoe completely separating from the rest of the shoe, all the way back to the heel. Panic time. How can you look well-dressed with a flapping shoe? Then I remembered I had some all-purpose duct tape in the trunk of the car. Duct tape, and a sharp knife, along with a half-ton of every other kind of emergency supplies that must have stemmed from my two-week stay in the Boy Scouts.
But to get to the car, I had to negotiate a long hallway, and people, on the way to the side door, and the parking lot. I tried to slide the shoe along the bare wood floor, but couldn’t contain the flapping noise. Yes, they noticed. I tried to laugh it off, look composed, point to the shoe and tell my new fans that, “Ha, ha. Busted shoe,” and continue shuffling towards the exit.
I couldn’t cut the rubber sole off, so I did what I thought was the next best thing – double taping some duct tape between the sole and the shoe to hold it together, then wrapping two bands of tape around the top of the shoe. It didn’t look great, but it held. I was tentative walking back in, but figured that if anyone did notice the bright gray tape on the black shoe, they might think it was a medical device. Anyway, they had more serious issues to deal with at a funeral.
Yes, it was a very nice service. The priest had an informal and appropriate tribute, a couple of relatives added their own remembrances, and the lady singer was exceptional. Me and the repaired shoe made it through the service, the walk back to the parking lot, and the short service in the rain at the cemetery, without any further disasters. Nowhere near the disaster that was 2021.
We had an unbelievable riot/insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, out-of-control demonstrations of all stripes around the nation, a hefty percentage of people still denying we had a fair presidential election, and police-community relations at the lowest point ever. And there’s the resurgence of that invisible killer, COVID-19, that continues to wreak havoc on our health care system, our health and our lives. Don’t want to leave out destructive and deadly tornados, hurricanes, floods and wildfires. If you’re an internationalist, you can throw in real fears of conflicts, or all-out war, with North Korea, China, or Russia. Or maybe all three at the same time.
We have to do better this year. Maybe I can’t control what goes on nationally, but I can try to improve on a personal level. No more disasters. Not this year. The first thing is getting a pair of black shoes, and a second pair for the trunk of the car — just in case.
Then, I’ll just trot out the usual resolutions, like getting organized, losing weight, learning to play the piano, learning Spanish — “Feliz Ano Nuevo” y’all, eating healthier food, working out — or at least walking more, and being kind to all — even Steelers’ fans.
Except I’ve tried them all before, with limited success. What does work is setting attainable goals. I resolve not to invade the Capitol and try to kill our legislators. I resolve that if I want to demonstrate, I won’t try to burn down buildings. I will agree that the presidential election was fair. I’ll support the police, and I’ll wear a mask indoors.
I also resolve not to go to war with North Korea, China or Russia, but can’t promise not to get excited about attacking and taking over the Internal Revenue Service. That seems fair.
Bill Pritchard, who has one really nice black shoe, and wishes everyone a healthier, happier and much better New Year in 2022, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
