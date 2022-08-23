There has been a disturbing trend in American politics for at least the past 10 years, whereby many seem to view their opponents as not misguided but open to persuasion, but so inherently evil that they are beyond redemption. We see this mostly on the left, where most any transgression — real and perceived — against their ever-changing self-evident truth is viewed as motivated by racism or sexism or anti-transism or something else negative and hateful. According to the Washington Post, 53% of Republicans say they have Democrat friends, while only 32% of Democrats say they have a Republican friend. The Washington Examiner reports that two-thirds of college freshmen claim that they could not stand to stay with a Trump-supporting roommate. The poor dears, bless their hearts. If adversity builds character, we are in trouble. The genius of American democracy, which is an ongoing experiment and not guaranteed to live forever, is that the parties in our two-party system act as “catch-all” parties around which different interest groups align. It is not clear to me how our first and, thus far, only republic can survive if 50% of the country is viewed by their opponents as illegitimate.
The results of every national election since 2000 that the Democrats have lost (2000, 2004, and 2016) has been contested. Now we have election lawyers who contested the results of the 2020 election, an election won handily by Joe Biden only after six states (Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona) changed how, and when they vote mostly through executive fiat in the weeks and months leading up to the election, having their electronics containing correspondence covered by attorney-client privilege seized. I suggest all who dismiss this as sour grapes or, even worse, treasonous, to do two things: look in the mirror and try to remember ’00, ’04 and ’16, and read Article II of the Constitution.
I wish to God Jan. 6, 2021, had never happened. I don’t believe that it was an attempted coup d’état (if it was, it was the most poorly planned one in history). Nevertheless, it was still not right to enter the Capitol and make our elected officials (our employees) nervous. Someday, I hope we will find out why people lost their lives as a result of Jan. 6. Several died, and no one seems to care. (Well, we cared about Officer Sicknick when CNN and MSNBC reported that he had been bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher by Trump supporters, but of course, that was not true.) One woman was shot at close range by a police officer, and we don’t even ask why? Doesn’t that seem odd to you? If an excessive use of force by police is wrong, it is always wrong and not dependent on the victim’s race or political ideology.
If it turns out that the ongoing partisan examination of the events of Jan. 6 does not examine the excessive use of force by Capitol Police and the apparent inclusion among the demonstrators of government agents who egged on, encouraged and directed the protestors where to enter the Capitol, that is a farce and an abuse of power. When the Republicans regain control of at least the House in November, their examinations of these issues will be characterized by journo-activists as partisan gaslighting. That has become so common, I think, over half the nation has tuned mainstream media out. It seems utterly broken — both dishonest in its hypocritical partisan bias and, increasingly as we move on from the suspension of civil liberties associated with our over-reaction to the pandemic, just wrong — almost all the time!
I desperately hope that Donald Trump is not the Republican nominee in 2024. He is too divisive, self-obsessed and old to do much good. I do sincerely hope, however, that the next Republican nominee adopts the America First agenda, whereby our borders — not Ukraine’s — are sacrosanct; that parents are recognized and respected as the guardians of their children (why does it always seem that childless adults make so many monumental decisions regarding our children?); that alliances exist for the protection of the American people, not to antagonize real and imagined enemies; and that the business of the American government is to deliver stability, safety (don’t get me started about exploding crime rates that don’t even get mentioned) and high levels of growth.
Three years ago, we were energy independent. Inflation was low, interest rates were low, illegal immigration was almost nonexistent, unemployment was near zero, working-class wages were up for the first time since the Nixon administration and the pre-COVID economy was growing at close to 5% — sometimes over 5%. The Democrats would have us believe that all these things are unattainable. Why? Why must we lower our expectations and have less hope for the future? Why must young people be told that their futures are so bleak that having children, perhaps life’s greatest comfort, is irresponsible of them? America is about an idea: that people can come here and have a new, better chance at a better life. That is what makes us exceptional, and it is a terrible thing to willfully discard. It is not an illusion despite what the legacy media insists; we had it three short years ago. Please don’t forget, our future need not be defined by negativity, a lack of hope for the future and racial discord. Those things have been imposed on us by a wildly out-of-touch administration. We need to have that stop.
David E. Staveley, Ph.D., writes from Monrovia where he sometimes wonders, “this is America, right?” He can be reached at destaveley@gmail.com.
Democracy is inherently not fair. You get what you get. Socialism is more fair by far. Democracy you get what is given to you by the rulemakers and already wealthy and the GOP loves to stack it so that the wealthy just get the trickle-up tax breaks and are afraid that now that someone did something to balance it and get the IRS to go after the tax dodgers, they bring out all their guns to try and shoot it down. As for not wanting to stay with a Trump-backing room mate? Who would? A constant stream of idiotic ideas and denial of fact from someone that close to you is as desirable as sleeping naked in field of cactus. No matter how hard you try, it will keep sticking you. Trump is a harmful aspect to others. I wouldn't subject my kid to a babysitter with that mantra either. And....bless your heart, Davie....your rant is a sign you are about as clueless as it gets, and that FNP keeps letting garbage get published.
See, David, this right here is why good and decent people don’t waste their time trying to be friends with you and your Republican ilk. Because you are liars.
It’s not fair if it’s not true.
And much of what you say David, is just not true.
“… many seem to view their opponents as not misguided but open to persuasion, but so inherently evil that they are beyond redemption. We see this mostly on the left…” 🙄
Dwasserbs
Before the cavalcade I also noticed the error. I think the right deserves a fair share of the blame for our deep divisions but too often, especially in here, people attack minor mistakes, .
Great column. I noticed you do not frequent the comment section anymore which is understandable. And I am sure most agree with you about Trump. He is simply too divisive.
About 140 officers injured and we still have people claiming they used excessive force?? The whole world saw on television why the one protester was shot. To any sensible person, there is no mystery as to why. If you still don't understand, then go to YouTube and watch it.
So in 2000, 2004, and 2016 the Democratic candidate did not concede the election, then claimed victory and massive voter fraud, instructed the VP to throw out the electoral votes, and led a riot on the capitol? I somehow missed all of that, which must mean I am an overly sensitive hypocrite. In all seriousness, Trump did everything he could to undermine faith in our election system, and he was successful with a majority of Republicans - despite the conclusion from nearly all election experts that we had as secure election as we have ever had. In other words, Trump did exactly what Putin wanted him to. To me this is so transparent, so why is it not obvious to everyone?
