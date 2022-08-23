There has been a disturbing trend in American politics for at least the past 10 years, whereby many seem to view their opponents as not misguided but open to persuasion, but so inherently evil that they are beyond redemption. We see this mostly on the left, where most any transgression — real and perceived — against their ever-changing self-evident truth is viewed as motivated by racism or sexism or anti-transism or something else negative and hateful. According to the Washington Post, 53% of Republicans say they have Democrat friends, while only 32% of Democrats say they have a Republican friend. The Washington Examiner reports that two-thirds of college freshmen claim that they could not stand to stay with a Trump-supporting roommate. The poor dears, bless their hearts. If adversity builds character, we are in trouble. The genius of American democracy, which is an ongoing experiment and not guaranteed to live forever, is that the parties in our two-party system act as “catch-all” parties around which different interest groups align. It is not clear to me how our first and, thus far, only republic can survive if 50% of the country is viewed by their opponents as illegitimate.

The results of every national election since 2000 that the Democrats have lost (2000, 2004, and 2016) has been contested. Now we have election lawyers who contested the results of the 2020 election, an election won handily by Joe Biden only after six states (Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona) changed how, and when they vote mostly through executive fiat in the weeks and months leading up to the election, having their electronics containing correspondence covered by attorney-client privilege seized. I suggest all who dismiss this as sour grapes or, even worse, treasonous, to do two things: look in the mirror and try to remember ’00, ’04 and ’16, and read Article II of the Constitution.

Greg F
Greg F

Democracy is inherently not fair. You get what you get. Socialism is more fair by far. Democracy you get what is given to you by the rulemakers and already wealthy and the GOP loves to stack it so that the wealthy just get the trickle-up tax breaks and are afraid that now that someone did something to balance it and get the IRS to go after the tax dodgers, they bring out all their guns to try and shoot it down. As for not wanting to stay with a Trump-backing room mate? Who would? A constant stream of idiotic ideas and denial of fact from someone that close to you is as desirable as sleeping naked in field of cactus. No matter how hard you try, it will keep sticking you. Trump is a harmful aspect to others. I wouldn't subject my kid to a babysitter with that mantra either. And....bless your heart, Davie....your rant is a sign you are about as clueless as it gets, and that FNP keeps letting garbage get published.

sevenstones1000

See, David, this right here is why good and decent people don’t waste their time trying to be friends with you and your Republican ilk. Because you are liars.

gary4books
gary4books

It’s not fair if it’s not true.

And much of what you say David, is just not true.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

“… many seem to view their opponents as not misguided but open to persuasion, but so inherently evil that they are beyond redemption. We see this mostly on the left…” 🙄

jsklinelga

Dwasserbs

Before the cavalcade I also noticed the error. I think the right deserves a fair share of the blame for our deep divisions but too often, especially in here, people attack minor mistakes, .

jsklinelga

Great column. I noticed you do not frequent the comment section anymore which is understandable. And I am sure most agree with you about Trump. He is simply too divisive.

threecents
threecents

About 140 officers injured and we still have people claiming they used excessive force?? The whole world saw on television why the one protester was shot. To any sensible person, there is no mystery as to why. If you still don't understand, then go to YouTube and watch it.

threecents
threecents

So in 2000, 2004, and 2016 the Democratic candidate did not concede the election, then claimed victory and massive voter fraud, instructed the VP to throw out the electoral votes, and led a riot on the capitol? I somehow missed all of that, which must mean I am an overly sensitive hypocrite. In all seriousness, Trump did everything he could to undermine faith in our election system, and he was successful with a majority of Republicans - despite the conclusion from nearly all election experts that we had as secure election as we have ever had. In other words, Trump did exactly what Putin wanted him to. To me this is so transparent, so why is it not obvious to everyone?

