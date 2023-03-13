To celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, Frederick County held a contest to redesign the county flag. From a series of five preselected entries, the public chose a winner.
Since our country’s bicenntenial, that winning flag has flown over county offices.
I realize that the 1970s were a different time when it comes to fashion, and sometimes fashions reappear in subsequent decades. However, this flag is not only out of fashion because of its style, but also because of who appears upon it.
In 2018, Capital News Service, a news service from journalism students at the University of Maryland, ranked the five worst Maryland county flags. Ours was ranked No. 2. (Washington County gets the top spot, and you should definitely take a look to see why.)
Frederick County’s flag was described in the column as: “‘Hey, check it out, this is my county,’ proclaims Francis Scott Key.”
If you look at our flag, this quote immediately makes sense.
Besides the aesthetics of the current flag, there are other reasons why we should want to change this symbol of our county.
First, Francis Scott Key and his family were slave owners who became rich as a result of this exploitative institution.
Though he freed his slaves in 1830, he was fervently against abolitionism and equal rights for the formerly enslaved.
As district attorney of the District of Columbia, he tried Reuban Crandall for seditious libel because he possessed anti-slavery pamphlets at his home.
A Salon.com article about Crandall’s case says Key spoke these words in his final arguments: “We are to give up our slaves — not for compensation — not gradually as we may be enabled to substitute other labour … but absolutely, unconditionally immediately. Nor is this all. They are to remain among us — to be admitted immediately to a full and equal participation in all civil and social privileges. Then, if we do not like our new condition, we can go away — and the friends of human rights and amalgamation can come and take our places.”
Thankfully, the jury acquitted Crandall.
Key was a founding member of the American Colonization Society, whose goal was to send all freed Blacks back to Africa. The suggestion was readily rejected by Black leaders of that time.
Then, there’s the poem he wrote that would be adopted as our national anthem in 1931.
Americans don’t sing every line Key wrote down, and that’s a good thing. The most questionable lines of his poem read: “No refuge could save the hireling and slave, From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave.”
Many historians agree this is a reference to the British allowing slaves to join the British army, thereby securing their freedom. Rather than acknowledging that this path may be preferable to an enslaved person living in the United States, he instead wrote that the choice should cost them the grave.
For a variety of reasons, it’s time for a new flag.
Shannon Green writes from Frederick.
