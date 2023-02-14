“NoMa” was a neighborhood nickname I first heard five or six years ago in an article in The Frederick News-Post. Long-time readers might even remember that I wrote about this neighborhood, which is the downtown area from Fourth Street going north.
At the time, my opinion was that Frederick wasn’t the type of city to be naming neighborhoods. To me, downtown Frederick was downtown Frederick.
Also, being a resident of “NoMa,” which refers to North Market, I was already hearing gripes from friends that we weren’t “really part of downtown Frederick” or that we were too far away to walk to bars and restaurants.
Well, I’d like to formally update my opinion and hopefully solidify some nice solid nicknames for some of Frederick’s downtown neighborhoods.
In the past five years, NoMa has welcomed a whole host of new or relocated businesses, such as Boxcar Burgers, Cafe Bueno, Gravel and Grind, Ibiza Cafe, The Affiliated Barbershop, Odin Crossfit, and Olde Mother Brewing.
Expanding our NoMa definition to East Street, you also have Spinners Pinball Arcade (I cannot recommend this highly enough), Jerk and Jive, Midnight Run Brewing, Rockwell Brewing, Oscar’s Alehouse, Showroom, and District East, to name a few. These are bringing pedestrians, as well as out-of-town tourists to areas that they would have overlooked not too long ago.
I also believe the fact that these businesses are all within walking distance from each other promotes community.
Because NoMa is so walkable, you see the same people walking their dog that you might when you grab a beer that night. The streets are bustling, lively and vibrant on the weekends, giving it an especially festive feel as the weather warms.
But it’s not just businesses that have started moving in — it’s also the people.
When we first moved to the area, our neighbors joked with us that it used to be a rough area, but it was turning around.
If home value is any indicator, this has definitely become true. The home values in NoMa have skyrocketed in value. Many homes that were previously in disrepair have either been flipped completely or have been greatly restored.
In fact, according to a recent Washington Post article, the share of all-cash buys has more than doubled since 2017. The article shares that wealthy people from D.C. and its suburbs are moving to Frederick for affordable housing.
Currently, multiple new rowhouses are under construction in Maxwell Alley. Preparations are being made in Chapel Alley for something similar. These formally vacant lots are being turned into something useful and beneficial for everyone who lives in the area.
NoMa is quickly becoming the neighborhood that is close to the aforementioned attractions, affordable, safe and rapidly developing its own identity and quirks. As it develops, I think it’s only fair that we start thinking about this section of our wonderful city as its own distinct neighborhood.
NoMa is a microcosm of everything we love about in Frederick — the charm, the revitalization, and most importantly, the community it offers.
Rachel Gammell is a teacher living in downtown Frederick. Reach her at rachelgammell1@gmail.com.
