In the ’60s, I was fresh out of business college and working in Baltimore in a subdivision of a large credit company. Our department consisted of me as secretary, three young men who were credit managers, and the industrial credit department supervisor. Eventually, I started doing the work the guys were doing as well as the secretarial work.
Twice in my yearslong stint there, I had asked for a raise because I was not getting anywhere close to what the men were making, yet I was doing the same work they were doing, plus doing the secretarial work. Twice, I was told by the president of the subdivision that men were the more important breadwinners — one was married and had started a family, and the other two had been to real college. Twice, I was given a nominal raise, not to make things more equal but to keep me quiet. I never made it to equal pay there.
I didn’t want to write this column because there is so much out there already, but as a concerned woman, I felt compelled to weigh in. When the story broke regarding the Supreme Court leak of a draft opinion that could ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade, those memories from 50 years ago came flooding back. Women are still struggling for equality, independence, respect and freedoms.
Since the leak, some states are preparing to ban abortions, even in instances of rape or incest. Some want to ban abortions even if the life of the mother is in jeopardy, which in and of itself certainly does not suggest a pro-life focus.
Men want to control us. Apparently, they are still angry that though some women were stay-at-home mothers who worked hard, too many of us got out of the kitchen years ago. Then there are those of our own gender no less, who are unfairly judging women who need an abortion or have had one.
Why does the extreme right always need a villain to advance their agenda — people of color, gay people, transgender people, school boards and our children no less, and now women. Who’s next? I don’t like being used in this way, and you shouldn’t either. We all answer to one person in the end, which makes judging others just plain wrong.
A lot of people are against government mandates, which are simply efforts to protect the health of a nation’s people (as best it can) during a pandemic. They claim such mandates infringe on personal freedoms and choice. At the same time, many of those same people advocate for taking away the freedoms and choice rightfully belonging to others. I’m not judging, I’m just trying to figure out how it makes sense.
You can blame President Joe Biden for a lot of things, but you cannot blame him for a complete evaporation of tolerance, empathy, compassion and simple kindness. Neither can you blame him for their replacement — revenge, indifference, cruelty and hypocrisy. I’m not going to pretend I don’t know how we got here. You know who I’m talking about.
No one is trying to force anyone to marry a person of the same sex, participate in gender-affirming medical care, or have an abortion. Isn’t that enough? Why should someone’s very personal life event be any of your business? If you think it’s your business because you believe every conspiracy theory or unscientific rhetoric that comes to your attention, maybe you should not believe all such things that come down the pike. If it sounds crazy, if it seems over the top, if it borders on outrageous, at least be suspicious.
Fear is a tool repeatedly used by the far right. I’m simply suggesting we not let fear guide us. We need to recognize it for what it is.
At a National Prayer Breakfast in 2016, then-President Barack Obama said, “And fear does funny things. Fear can lead us to lash out against those who are different or lead us to try to get some sinister ‘other’ under control. ... And it can be contagious, spreading through societies and through nations. And if we let it consume us, the consequences of that fear can be worse than any outward threat.”
We are not all the same, not even similar. We are all different. Our life circumstances are different. Our health concerns, both physical and mental, our wages, and our jobs vary. We differ by family structure, economic situations, religion, personal experiences, moral beliefs and personalities. You cannot dictate “one size fits all” in this life for things that are extremely personal for many women, something they depended on for 50 years. The Supreme Court should know that. We all, including those on the Supreme Court, will be judged for who we are and what we’ve done down the road by the man in charge.
Patricia Weller writes from Emmitsburg. She can be reached at jpwburg2@gmail.com.
