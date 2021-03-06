Talk about two-dimensional. Our Frederick family has been reduced to a shadow of its former self. Maybe a little thicker than a shadow, actually. We joined the trend of having our photos transformed into life-size cutouts that are placed in the stands during the University of Maryland’s home volleyball games since the COVID pandemic has prevented fans from attending the games.
This is the fourth season of volleyball games at Maryland involving our favorite granddaughter, after four exciting years at Middletown High School, and is the strangest one yet. No cheerleaders, no pep band, no fans., and a growing list of canceled games. We’d even put up with some of those ear-splitting, recorded, blasted tunes — when the pep band is taking a break — to see a game live. We really miss it, and having cutouts take our place is a poor substitute for being there.
Rachel Palmer from the University of Maryland’s Sports Marketing Department, explained that the cutouts, which fans buy for $55 each, are made by enlarging photos and attaching them to a 17x31-inch corrugated plastic backing. For outdoor sports, they are attached to bleacher seats with metal frames and zip ties. The money raised, according to a Terrapins’ website, is used for COVID-19 testing and other health services, technology support for virtual classes, tutoring and enhanced safety measures for strength and conditioning.
Close to 2,000 cutouts have been sold for all sports programs at Maryland, Palmer said, with men’s and women’s basketball accounting for the most. Volleyball has 90 cutouts.
“We mostly wanted a way for our fans to stay engaged even when we couldn’t host them in our facilities,” Palmer said in an email. “The student-athletes have really enjoyed the cutouts. It’s great for them to have some family representation in the stands, even if they are plastic.”
Pretty exciting stuff for a little while — seeing a photo of yourself in the stands in a fan-like pose along with families and friends of other players, and for some reason, cats and dogs. But the novelty soon wears off and even though you can still see the games on the Big 10 Network, it’s not the same as being there.
In pre-pandemic times, there was the thrill of driving down to College Park in rush hour traffic to make it to the early games. Thankfully, our son handled that part and took a volleyball fanatic couple along who had their eyes clamped shut to avoid being traumatized by big city traffic. One half of that old couple actually drove down to one of the games a few years back, but got thoroughly lost, although it’s hard to miss a large campus and a building as big as the Xfinity Center.
The $125 million, 17,950-seat Xfinity Center is impressive. It’s used for big-time events like basketball games, although one of the Maryland women’s volleyball games, a thrilling, nail-biting, jumping-up-and-down upset of Southern California in 2017, was used to hold the larger than normal number of fans. Otherwise, volleyball games, along with wrestling and gymnastics, are held in the Pavilion, which seats 1,500, on the Xfinity Center’s lower level.
It didn’t take long for our conversion to volleyball fanatics. Our two local grandsons played soccer at Middletown High School and we enjoyed those games, too. But volleyball was different. Maybe because it was played inside where it was warmer, although the concession stand food at the soccer games was worth the trip. What got us hooked on those volleyball games at Middletown and some on the road, was the skill and athleticism of the young ladies, and the non-stop action of the game.
Graduation won’t end our volleyball fever. In case you haven’t noticed, some of the high school teams in our area play a very competitive and watchable brand of volleyball. We — that’s the favorite wife and myself — hope to find a bleacher seat when they let fans back in to watch games. And if we can’t make it to a game, no problem — we’ll just send along our plastic cutouts.
A close relative suggested another use for our plastic likenesses. At those group gatherings we are discouraged from attending now, like weddings and funerals, we’ll just drop off our cutouts. That way, when you hear the familiar line, “You haven’t changed a bit,” you’ll know they really mean it.
Thinner-than-usual Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for 40 years, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
Skip the cutouts (save the paper and plastic) and just donate the money to a good cause. Back in the day when I played sports I did it because it was fun, not for the fans. I'm not sure cutouts of people are going to make any player play better.
