Parents, teachers, and school administrators deserve credit for a relatively successful virtual school opening; about nine out of 10 students were able to “log on” at some point the first week. A week earlier, I asked the Board of Education to delay FCPS’ opening by a week.
Here’s why I kicked the FCPS hornets’ nest downtown.
First, the school system can’t answer basic back-to-school questions that teachers, parents and others — including me — have been asking for months. For example, we’ve gotten no consistent explanations of attendance, grading or schedules. FCPS’ draft attendance plan puts the burden for figuring out who is “present” on individual teachers and school committees. And no one can explain how student schedules work day-to-day, school-to-school. Grading policies are equally unclear. FCPS can’t even begin to address these issues for the many families still locked out of school without internet access or devices. These are matters of equity on which we are failing.
I also spoke out because, at the last minute, FCPS broke an essential promise to record instruction. Students in daycare or who look after siblings can’t access live instruction. Other students need help working parents can only provide in the evening. Weeks ago, I asked for details about how to make recording work for families. FCPS leaders couldn’t answer.
Mostly, I asked for a delay because I listened to the many teachers and parents who reached out for help. Teachers shouldn’t have to work 16-hour days as systemic issues are decided, undecided and re-decided in real time. And special education teachers and parents deserve to know how and when students will get the services to which they are legally entitled.
The resiliency, adaptability and commitment of our teachers, school administrators, students and parents made the first week go as well as it did. Imagine how much more successful we would have been if FCPS had a coherent strategy in place.
A first step toward recovery — a step I’ve advocated for months — is to ask why FCPS is always stuck in emergency clean-up mode. Start with some of the most recent self-inflicted fiascos: Why were teachers and staff being trained to fully use Schoology just days before school? Why can’t we see the cost-benefit analysis of laying off hundreds of trained, certified staff? Why did I and other advocates have to fight relentlessly to get essential communications translated for large segments of our community?
It’s easy to dismiss one or two incidents like this. But since the spring, the system has been chronically unprepared. Yet they push ahead by asking teachers and parents to “make it work.”
Yes, some students had a good first week. But how will FCPS leaders measure the effectiveness of virtual learning? How will we know if we’ve made the right decisions about technology, staffing and curriculum? What are the specific criteria FCPS will present to the public so we can evaluate a “safe return” to school facilities? FCPS leaders have no answers.
The situation is complex and unprecedented! I get it. But many months into this pandemic, the only thing that remains unprecedented is the degree of FCPS systemic disorganization and indecision.
The best way to help students is to demand accountability. Everyone, particularly elected Board members, should be kicking hornets’ nests. More than ever, we need metrics, performance indicators and accountability measures for school operations and academic success. These are basic management tools and tactics that FCPS lacks. Frederick County’s students, families, teachers, staff and taxpayers deserve better.
Liz Barrett is an elected member of the Board of Education of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.