My father said, “C’mon, we’re going to McCurdy Field to see one of the greatest pitchers ever.”
I was a teenager.
“Have I heard of him?”
“Probably not. He’s a softball pitcher.”
I was mortified. He was dragging me to a softball game? This most definitely was not on a Frederick adolescent’s bucket list.
I shuffled my feet and slouched my shoulders as only teenagers can when we showed up to pay for our tickets at the gate.
The number of fans already there was a bit surprising, but I hunched down in the bleachers anyway and prayed that no one I knew would recognize me. We watched the visitors loosen up.
But then.
Hey, wait a minute.
This guy, Eddie Feigner, was warming up with his catcher. And there were only two other players on their entire team. He was whiffing the ball underhand in warmup faster than Greg Englar for the Civitans threw overhand at Staley Park.
Well now, this might be worth a modicum of attention after all. Perhaps I could focus for one inning.
What ensued from The King and His Court was one of the best sports afternoons I have ever experienced.
A little background is in order. Eddie Feigner was a Marine who didn’t really have much direction after getting out of his World War II service. But he was a very good softball pitcher, so he joined teams where he could shine. Roundhouse arm motion in fastpitch softball was just coming into vogue, and he had it mastered. At one historical crossroads, in Mexico, he said that he could beat an entire team utilizing just his catcher. Later, he realized that he needed a total of four players, so that when three men were on base, there could still be a batter. And that was that. He became to softball what the Harlem Globetrotters were to basketball.
With only a shortstop, a second baseman, and a catcher, he stomped around America, crushing local teams at a rate (depending on the source) of 12 wins for every 13 games played. With an estimated 104 mph fastball (think about that — that’s with a softball), he was amazingly proficient, and he recruited hitters for his own team who were in a class of their own.
Over his career, he is estimated to have struck out more than 120,000 batters (Wikipedia says 141,517), and he threw 930 shutouts as well as 238 no-hitters. (Think about that for a minute as well). In a 1967 celebrity game, where he was allowed to pitch against the hotshots of Major League Baseball, he struck out Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Brooks Robinson, Roberto Clemente, Maury Wills and Harmon Killebrew — in succession. Oh, and he tossed in two strikeouts of Pete Rose. (I should have placed a bet on that.)
He was a pro, entertainer and sharpshooter, all rolled into one.
And here I was, watching him totally dominate a game like no one I had ever seen. My dad became much cooler that day than I had originally thought possible. I sat up straight and pulled my shoulders back.
Feigner pitched to — and struck out — guys while he knelt in front of the pitcher’s mound. He pitched from second base — and still struck them out. Then he put on a blindfold and pitched without missing a beat. To this day, I wonder what it felt like to strike out on three pitches from a blindfolded pitcher. (Personally, I would have gone home and gone to bed without dinner, sleeping in the fetal position.) The speed of his deliveries did not diminish when he threw his classic behind-the-back or between-the-legs fireballs, and he had a phantom pitch routine that often faked out the umpires and the batters.
And let’s not forget his batting. He used a modified 21-inch bat that was originally intended for bunting, but he learned to control it to the point where he could actually hit home runs.
When I pitched baseballs in Frederick Little League, my “idols” were Christy Mathewson, Bob Feller, Walter Johnson, Whitey Ford, Warren Spahn, Satchel Paige and Carl Hubbell. But on this day, with my dad as excited as I ever saw him, they were all bumped down a rank to make room at the top for Eddie Feigner.
I had the chance to chat with the King after the game because he liked to pal around with the kids, and we all swarmed him like moths around a porch light. A gentleman.
I never made fun of softball again. Hope Trautwein’s recent perfect game (Division I college softball) was an exclamation point to my paradigm shift decades ago.
Edward Thompson writes from Frederick and still wants an Eddie Feigner jersey for Christmas.
(5) comments
The King and his Court used to play exhibition games in New Jersey also. Like the author, I reluctantly went to one of those games many years ago, and came away with the same response...OMG those guys are good! UI wasn't aware that they were still around.
I saw the King and his Court play a couple of times at the old Blair High school in Silver Spring. First off, it was softball. He had a catcher and a couple of fielders in case somebody was able to hit his pitches. He would sometimes pitch from second base. When I saw him, he was no spring chicken. He had his trailer right beside the field and I’m not sure how sober he was. But he could pitch and put on a fun show.
So why didn't he play real baseball?
I saw the King and His Court in the 1950s in Escanaba, Michigan. He was just as good as Mr. Thompson says.
It's a little bit of a different game. I knew guys who were great in softball, but couldn't really play hardball, & visa versa. To begin with, he threw underhand in softball, & the mound is much closer to the batter.
