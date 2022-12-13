Some people have a Midas touch in the kitchen. I am, beyond a doubt, not among them.
My earliest misfire was a cake mix I was encouraged to bake on a summer afternoon when I was 15. My older brother’s adorable friend was joining us for a cookout, and my mother thought it would be a good lesson in the way to a man’s heart.
The side dishes she made were mouth-watering, as were the chicken and burgers my father expertly sizzled on the grill. My dessert, alas, was not.
Something went sadly wrong. What came out of the 11-by-13-inch pan rightfully earned the name bestowed on it by my highly amused brothers. They dubbed it “Alpo.”
Evermore, so long as we all lived under my parents’ roof, any baking attempts I made were met with a reluctance to eat and a gleeful ribbing.
As I began making my way in the world, things didn’t improve.
One evening in my college dorm, I offered to treat a group of friends to a quick spaghetti dinner prepared on my roommate’s hot plate. I had the jar of sauce and the box of pasta ready to go.
I confidently tossed the unbroken spaghetti into a too-small pot, in still cold water. This, I discovered, was not the preferred cooking method, although it seemed to make sense in the moment.
The disastrous results marked the first and last time I used a hot plate for anything more complex than boiling water for hot chocolate packets or Cup-a-Soups.
During my bachelorette days, I successfully kept myself alive with the help of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese supplemented with tuna, boiled hotdogs served with a variety of starch options, canned pastas and leftovers of the same.
The theme for the next stage in my adult domestic life was aptly captured in my husband’s and my first two refrigerator magnets. One said “Susan’s Kitchen,” the other “Chef Jim.”
To this day, my culinarily talented husband does the real cooking, and I prepare a limited variety of nuts-and-bolts meals, which, even in their simplicity, have been known to fall far short of the mark.
I have substituted sugar with salt when whipping cream; melted the plastic top off trays of frozen eggplant parmesan; and microwaved steam-in-bag peas to an untimely death.
Chicken and pork have been put on the table undercooked, even after being checked repeatedly with meat thermometers, several of which I’ve managed to melt.
Then, there was the shrimp I paired with gazpacho that were indeed peeled and deveined, but also entirely raw — which was the opposite of the chicken drumstick I caught on fire on the gas grill, leading to my lifetime ban from outdoor, open-flame cooking.
My latest serial failures are connected to our rice cooker.
The machine designed to make perfect rice every time yields a sorry substance that mysteriously resembles a bleached white version of the “Alpo” cake of yore whenever I set it up. My husband claims it’s because I use the wrong measuring cup for the rice. But I know the truth.
It’s me. And for all the wonders abounding in our kitchen, the greatest is clearly that I’m allowed in it at all.
Woodsboro's Anything But Top Chef Susan Writer wishes everyone blessed and happy holidays.
