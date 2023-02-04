The pounding on the front door was loud and insistent.
Thud-thud-thud. Thud-thud-thud.
The glass in the heavy wooden door rattled. The old brass knob turned back and forth.
“What do you want? Who are you?” I yelled at the group of oversized men in bulging dark business suits standing on the porch.
“Open up!” one of them boomed back. “We’re National Archives Special Forces. We need to talk — NOW!”
I could see four guys at the door, and at least that many more milling around three big black SUVs parked out by the road. I opened the door a bit and stuck my head out.
“What the…” I started.
“We’re a special detail, looking for stolen or misplaced classified documents that former presidents may have left behind,” said the only average-looking guy in the bunch as he stepped forward from the back of the group.
“My name is Reginald Hillenbrand III,” he continued, “and I’m the team leader for the Missing Papers Office. Good morning to you, sir.”
Now I was completely confused. “What are you doing here?” I asked the hatless Mr. Hillenbrand, bespectacled in thick, wire-rim eyeglasses beneath a head of thinning gray hair.
“We understand that George Washington slept here,” he said.
“George Washington? Here?” I said, pointing at my cracked and creviced front porch.
“George Washington seems to have slept almost everywhere at one time or another,” I said, “but I don’t think he slept here.”
“Your neighbor down the road disagrees. He told us Mr. Washington may have spent time at this site on one of his trips to the Berkeley Springs mineral baths, up the road,” Mr. Hillenbrand said. “If so, he may have left things behind.”
“Oh, him,” I said of Oscar, who lives about a half-mile away. “He’s a pain in the neck, that guy. He’s always sending people up here.”
Mr. Hillenbrand cocked his head, raised his eyebrows inquisitively and smiled a little.
I could see that he was a reasonable kind of guy, so I continued. “Yeah, Oscar’s house dates back to the 1780s, a good bit before mine, so I guess history-type tourists stop there and gawk sometimes. He sends them here, so he’s not bothered.”
“The fact of the matter is, however, that George Washington did come through this area,” Mr. Hillenbrand replied.
“Oh, many times,” I said. “I know all that. George liked the hot springs up in Berkeley Springs and went there nearly a dozen times, starting when he was only 16. He and his family even helped establish the town in 1776, and incorporated it as the Town of Bath.”
“But he lived in Mount Vernon most of his life,” I continued, showing off my expertise, “down along the Potomac. That was closer to the city and didn’t require much of a commute. I’d say you’d be better off poking around there.”
“That’s helpful information,” Mr. Hillenbrand said, “but we’ve already scoured the grounds there and come up with nothing — thank goodness! We’d be disappointed if we learned that our first president was careless with government papers.”
“But we want to be sure, and we’re being very thorough,” he continued. “Mr. Washington wrote many, many letters to Martha, at times revealing things he perhaps should not have. Some of the most sensitive slips concerned American intelligence about the King of England and Mr. Washington’s assessments of British military capabilities.”
“We just want to be certain that private documents like that remain secret, remain undisclosed,” he said.
“Well, I guess I can understand that,” I replied. “You wouldn’t want Prince Harry and his wife to get hold of stuff like that. They’d probably turn it into a documentary or arrange for an Oprah show.”
“Exactly,” Mr. Hillenbrand said. “Exactly. So we deeply appreciate your sensitivity in this matter.”
I felt a bit of pride welling up in my chest, knowing that I was doing my patriotic duty. “I’ll be sure to call you if I run across anything here,” I said.
“Here’s my number,” Mr. Hillenbrand said as he handed me his business card. “We’d be deeply thankful. Now, you have a good day.”
Dave Elliott is a small-scale farmer in Hedgesville, West Virginia. He’s busy getting ready for spring, but is taking time to search his attic.
