History is riddled with examples of people dismissing emerging technology, so lawmakers’ recent hysteria over artificial intelligence should be no surprise.

Several thousand years ago, in Plato’s “Phaedrus,” written language was a nascent discovery, perceived negatively because of a concern that it would “produce forgetfulness in the minds of those who learn to use it, because they will not practice their memory.”

Tags

(1) comment

TrekMan

We need to watch out for Cyberdyne Systems or we'll wind up in the Matrix!! [beam]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription