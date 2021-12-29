Last Wednesday I heard an elected prosecutor on the radio, whose name and location I missed, make a statement that grabbed my attention. He said, “You can’t arrest or prosecute yourself out of a crime wave.” Too many prosecutors and police administrators are forever telling us what won’t work, but they’re coming up short with effective solutions.
Not enough space is afforded here for adequate coverage of this topic, so bear with me as I attempt to hit some high points. Much is involved, but before proceeding further, let me clarify that I am an ardent supporter of law enforcement and enforcement of laws that are on the books. I do not fully support officials (elected or otherwise) who feel that they are authorized to ignore laws that they deem unworthy. Most such individuals take an oath to uphold the laws of their jurisdiction. Cherry picking what they deem to be enforceable laws would appear to be a violation of their oath of office.
Last week, the News-Post published a letter from Karl Bickel in which Bickel defended Frederick City Police Chief Jason Lando. Lando had, the prior week, written a piece defending his decisions related to a disruptive protest that occurred in Frederick on Dec. 11.
Some background on the demonstration as reported by this newspaper: “Protesters in black and holding Antifa flags marched…snarling traffic and clashing with others.” “The roughly dozen protesters blocked traffic.” “No arrests were made.” The police were reported to have acknowledged that “activities obstructed streets and sidewalks, but all other laws obeyed.” All others? That makes it OK? That’s reminiscent of the major riots in cities that were deceptively described as “mostly peaceful.” Additionally, “clashing with others” might otherwise be described as disturbing the peace of regular folks.
Breitbart News reported that “Violence occurred Saturday night [Dec. 11] outside the residence of a Frederick, Maryland alderwoman as a group described as ‘Antifa militants’ called for defunding police.” Additionally reported, the “militants” chased two men down the street shouting obscenities. This incident can be viewed by googling “Frederick, MD protest – Breitbart news.” If viewed, use caution. The protesters language is typically foul and harassing. No arrests were made.
It seems that modern day police administrators and prosecutors (in increasing numbers) here and around the country are unofficially reclassifying laws and deeming them too insignificant to enforce. Prosecutors are refusing to bring to justice people already arrested.
Various reasons are offered. Some claim that arresting offenders will embolden them to repeat or escalate the level of their offenses — better to ignore them. Arresting protesters might anger them? Wait! Aren’t they already angry?
I subscribe to a different school of thought. My experience has shown that ignoring rules or laws, however minor in nature, is what emboldens those so inclined to take advantage of the laxity. It’s human nature.
One would think that the protests, resulting rioting and property damage in larger cities the past few years, might serve as evidence to contradict the relaxation of law enforcement. Rioting continued and increased in intensity as police were discouraged by their leaders from intervening. Last year, rioters (emboldened by the lack of police interference) took over police stations in Seattle and Minneapolis — torching the Minneapolis precinct station. This is what forbearance yields.
Indications are that coddling protesters by leaving them alone only leads to more aggressive behavior. Numerous cities across the country serve as irrefutable evidence. Have you witnessed the open, brazen shoplifting, and smash and grab thefts shown on TV? With tolerant enforcement locally, concern for future security is understandable.
Law enforcement officials (in promoting tolerance) tell us that the old methods no longer work. I submit, with the last two years as evidence, that tolerance and forbearance are not the answer. Crime is soaring. Homicide rates are setting records across the country.
Chief Lando’s response (or lack thereof) to the protesters on Dec. 11 is concerning. Tolerance does not discourage law-breaking. When did it ever? With Karl Bickel’s support of Lando’s decision, he has given us yet another peek into how he would lead the sheriff’s department — should he achieve that, thus far, elusive goal.
Tolerance does not/will not encourage civility with these folks. Respect begets respect, and in that regard, those protesters (and others like them) have much to learn.
As for law and order? We have laws. What seems missing is enforcement and the resulting order.
Rick Blatchford writes from Mount Airy. Contact him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.