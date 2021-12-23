On Dec. 4, it was my turn to pass on the gavel of the Chair of the Frederick County delegation to the Maryland General Assembly. It was a fitting time to reflect on the unique challenges of being an elected official during a pandemic.
Although there is significant political polarization in Congress, we have been spared much of that drama at the state and local levels. In fact, rather than focus on what divides us, I’d like to share a few examples of unity, cooperation, and courage. Unfortunately, the media does not pay much attention to this topic.
The first example is the extraordinary cooperation of our delegation during 2021. Partisan differences were put aside as we sought to maximize the acquisition of resources and support for our community. Even though a few local bills did not pass unanimously, everyone rallied to support the majority vote. The $5 million request for local bond money moved forward relatively smoothly without the usual district competitions. Our staffs worked arduously to address the unprecedented number of constituent issues that surfaced as a result of the pandemic.
The second example is the exemplary, steadfast leadership of our County Executive. While working tirelessly to keep our community safe, healthy, and economically sound, she collaborates with all levels of government and across party lines. Earlier this year I requested county assistance for a community needs assessment. In response, county staff reached out to 85 organizations in order to prepare us with a comprehensive analysis of community needs. As we establish our 2022 legislative agenda, this research effort will go a long way towards establishing a framework based on community needs. Although niche issues always surface, the bigger picture has been painted.
My third example relates to the recent transition of leadership for the Board of Education. It takes great courage, dedication, and thick skin to steer that ship during such turbulent times.
My final example deals with the incredible work and responsiveness of our local congressmen. We are fortunate to be represented by such knowledgeable, hard-working, and resourceful individuals. Their offices react to citizen questions and concerns in a timely and thorough manner and they are highly effective at obtaining funding for our community.
While there are certainly more examples, these are a few illustrations of how elected officials have put aside personal agendas and partisan differences in order to better serve our citizens. As we continue to face great challenges that were caused by, or exacerbated by, the pandemic, we need to keep laser focused on what is in the best interests of our citizens.
Many readers will recognize the heading of my observations as the same title of a best selling book by presidential historian, Doris Kearns Goodwin. When it comes to modeling the way and creating a vision, I am proud to say that we have our own local examples.
Karen Lewis Young is a member of House of Delegates representing District 3A.
