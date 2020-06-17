I 100 percent support the right to express your constitutional rights with peaceful protest.
ALL LIVES matter regardless of race, age, gender or religious beliefs. We are very lucky in our community to have some wonderful police officers that truly care. Please do not take out your frustrations on those that did not do this awful injustice. I think our police department has done a wonderful job handling the protests in our community. No arrests needed, no damage or destruction and all has been relatively peaceful.
Yes, very heated at times with a national frustration, but peaceful.
The police department should be commended! It has to be extremely stressful for them. Our city leaders have taken a soft approach to handle the situation. I hope that they will reinstate the Fourth of July celebration in Baker Park. If we can allow people to exercise their constitutional rights during the coronavirus then I would hope we can celebrate the day that gave us these rights. This is a very important day that should be celebrated regardless of the situation — not canceled.
Also it looks like the hotel conference center will happen one way or another in the future in the city of Frederick. There will still be much debate over the funding and the financial spreadsheets, I’m sure, but it is a very important economic engine for the city that is needed.
I hope what could be included is finishing a dream of former Aldermen William O. Lee who passed away of cancer in 2004. He hoped one day to see an African-American museum in the city of Frederick. Before he passed, he had amassed quite a collection of artifacts and items of history. I’m sure there will be many members of our community willing to contribute items of history. This would be a perfect opportunity to make this a reality with the conference center. This history needs to be captured and preserved before it is lost.
The conference center should be name after three former African American Aldermen: Claude DeLauter, William O. Lee and William G. Hall.
All three served the city with distinction and all three served as president pro-tem of the board — finishing first in the total amount of votes in the election when they served. Mr. DeLauter being the first African American to ever be elected in 1973.
All three have made significant contributions to our city. Maybe call it the DLH Conference Center with tributes to each of them displayed inside. I’m sure smarter minds then mine can come up with an appropriate name and tribute to them. We have honored so many other members of our communities with parks, a carillon, buildings and even a lake. These three broke many barriers for many that followed.
I also believe it is time in the city of Frederick for a police commissioner to help bridge the gap that has divided the community and the police department in many jurisdictions. We need to think ahead of the curve with new ideas with a different format.
I also hope the city will approve changing the name of Scholls Lane to honor Raymond L. Scott Sr. better known as Scotty who was more than a pioneer in the food business as an African American, but a unifier in our community. A mural in his honor that is privately funded hopefully will be approved also in the area where he operated his business.
So, hopefully when cooler heads prevail, the consensus would be we do not need to defund the police department in our community. We need more community police officers, a new pay scale and ongoing training to meet challenging times that we all face. In our community the police officers are not the enemy but our friends and neighbors.
From the words of Frederick Douglass in 1886 “Where justice is denied, where poverty is enforced, where ignorance prevails, and where any one class is made to feel that society is an organized conspiracy to oppress, rob and degrade them, neither persons nor property will be safe.”
Let’s learn from history and not have history keep repeating itself.
Blaine Young is a former Frederick alderman and former president of the Board of County Commissioners.
