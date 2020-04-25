As I write this, it’s day 36 of the quarantine, and I think it might be the weekend. Honestly, I’m not sure. All the days blend. The hours blend, too. I’ve heard of people who switch from daytime pajamas to nighttime pajamas. These days that’s a strict schedule. And then there’s the shelter-in-place exhaustion, even among people who usually work from home. It’s an uncertain time. We all have the same question: When will it end?
Not knowing is hard. Not working is harder, as more than 20 million Americans know. Learning amid this mess is difficult. Everyone’s a homeschooler now. Students, parents and teachers continue to muddle through as best they can, and our heart goes out to all of them, especially the seniors. No prom. No final spring sports season. No last day of yearbooks and goodbye hugs. We hope for a graduation ceremony, maybe in the summer if the curve flattens.
Usually a bittersweet marker of children’s passage into adulthood, graduations this year might also signify society’s return to normalcy — or at least something closer to it. Surely COVID-19 will change us. We aren’t sure how yet. I told my kids they’ll want to remember this time so they can tell their children about it. Another family I know is taking notes of their experiences to record for posterity.
Each generation’s stories matter. They provide comfort and instruction. Born between 1901 and 1927, my grandparents’ “greatest generation” survived the Great Depression and fought World War II. Let’s be honest, this last month has been challenging, but it isn’t yet comparable to a war that cost over 70 million lives and ended the Holocaust. We are bored and understandably concerned for our financial future and the health of our loved ones, but most of us are at home watching Netflix.
No matter the scale, difficult times can bring out the best in us. A child of the Depression, my grandfather knew that things could go south quickly and developed the prudence to carry a $100 bill in his wallet just in case. (In today’s dollars that’s over $1,000.) When my grandfather-in-law wanted a cup of coffee in the afternoon, he continued his Depression-era habit of reheating the remainder of the morning’s batch. In contrast, a friend of mine recently told me that some of her daughter’s fellow college students carry empty Starbucks cups around campus to keep up the appearance of wealth.
Crises can reduce this sort of vanity. In a matter of weeks, we’ve gone from nearly full employment to “essential workers” becoming a common and complimentary phrase. With daily routines now limited to basics like food and health, visits with family and friends are the new luxuries. With superficial concerns less of a focus — at least for a while — we have the opportunity to become better people.
The important lessons students learn this year have little to do with online classes, but what our unusual circumstances teach us about human nature and the human condition. Living through difficult times creates empathy for others. People are persuaded more by feelings and experiences than by studying. Hopefully now more students can better relate to the history they’re learning, which isn’t just an exercise for the mind, but also the heart.
They’ve experienced the tradeoff between personal liberty and collective action taken for the greater good. They’ve seen firsthand how personal beliefs are often valued more than objective science and how getting the facts wrong carries real consequences. The pandemic can help to sensitize all of us to these concerns.
We’ve seen the effects of leaders using words to confuse and insult, but also clarify and uplift. In his speech at the Nobel banquet in 1950, William Faulkner best expressed the importance of language: “I believe that man will not merely endure: he will prevail. He is immortal, not because he alone among creatures has an inexhaustible voice, but because he has a soul, a spirit capable of compassion and sacrifice and endurance. The poet’s, the writer’s, duty is to write about these things. It is his privilege to help man endure by lifting his heart, by reminding him of the courage and honor and hope and pride and compassion and pity and sacrifice which have been the glory of his past. The poet’s voice need not merely be the record of man, it can be one of the props, the pillars to help him endure and prevail.”
There’s no denying the serious suffering the pandemic has caused, but in some sense, it’s also a fleeting gift. After it’s gone, let’s hope we remember the important things it teaches us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.