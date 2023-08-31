Almost one year ago, I began a program for a master’s degree in American history. For each class I am required to write an original 15-page paper on a different historical topic.

This summer, while researching the Civil Rights struggle in Baltimore during the Great Depression, I discovered that the Enoch Pratt Free Library gives free online access to Maryland newspapers. Though the research and writing process isn’t always easy, I like piecing together events in order to figure what really happened in the past.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription