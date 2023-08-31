Almost one year ago, I began a program for a master’s degree in American history. For each class I am required to write an original 15-page paper on a different historical topic.
This summer, while researching the Civil Rights struggle in Baltimore during the Great Depression, I discovered that the Enoch Pratt Free Library gives free online access to Maryland newspapers. Though the research and writing process isn’t always easy, I like piecing together events in order to figure what really happened in the past.
As I was finishing up some research through The Baltimore Sun database this past July, I decided to research something more personal.
On Jan. 15, 1956, my grandmother, Julia Pence, was killed in a drunk-driving crash in Baltimore. I have always known that much, but that day, I decided I needed to know more.
What I did know before my search was that she was in the front seat of a vehicle, driven by a family friend, with her husband, my grandfather, sitting next to her. My mother, who was only 8 at the time of the crash, told me they were going the wrong way on a one-way street when the driver collided with a firetruck.
My search led me to many more details.
The Baltimore Sun ran two articles about the crash.
From the first one, I learned that not only was the driver going the wrong way on a one-way street, he was going the wrong way on a bridge. The firetruck saw the vehicle and stopped, hoping the other vehicle would do the same. It did not.
At a rate of speed estimated to be somewhere between 40 and 50 mph, the driver rammed his car into the firetruck, injuring five and killing my grandmother.
I also learned of the officer’s description of his behavior at the scene. The Baltimore Sun reported the officer as saying “...the driver’s eyes were watery, his speech thick and there was a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.”
At the hospital, his blood-alcohol level measured at .23. For a frame of reference, today’s legal level is .08.
The article also stated the driver claimed to have only drank beer at the oyster roast the three of them had just attended. According to a blood-alcohol level chart I found, that meant he drank at least six beers before getting behind the wheel of the car.
The second article also proved very enlightening.
In March of that same year, the driver was arrested on drunk-driving charges.
I also learned something that no one in my family knew before. A 15-year-old boy was arrested and sent to a boys’ home for calling in a false alarm that caused the firetruck to be on the bridge that fateful day.
Of course, the boy had no idea his crank call would result in the death of a young mother. Considering the driver was very drunk, he certainly could have hit anything in his path. But he didn’t — he hit the firetruck.
I currently have a request in at the Maryland Archives researching the outcome of the driver’s charges, as court records from the 1950s are not digitized. But, I also cannot help but wonder what happened to that 15-year-old boy.
The past can hurt, and it isn’t always pretty. But that doesn’t mean that we can’t face it.
It was upsetting for me to read these articles about the grandmother I never got to know, but that doesn’t mean I shouldn’t know about it.
Filling those holes in our knowledge gives us a more accurate view of what really happened. No matter how difficult filling in the holes may be, it’s not a good enough reason to avoid the truth.
Shannon Green writes from Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.