One of the parting shots of the Trump administration was the poorly researched and widely panned 1776 Report. This report, created in response to the New York Times’ 1619 Project, makes the argument that focusing on the negative parts of our history has somehow torn us apart. Not the history itself or how that history affects every facet of our society but simply the acknowledgement of that history.
The report makes the argument that since slavery existed through all human history, it was just the way of the world. The report states, “But the unfortunate fact is that the institution of slavery has been more the rule than the exception throughout human history.” This ignores the fact that slavery, as it came to be in North and South America, was based on race, and new justifications for slavery based on the supposed deficiencies of the darker races were formulated during this time.
The report also states that it is harmful to speak of the Founding Fathers as hypocrites while at the same time claiming, “Thomas Jefferson also held slaves, and yet included in his original draft of the Declaration a strong condemnation of slavery, which was removed at the insistence of certain slaveholding delegates. Inscribed in marble at his memorial in Washington, D.C. is Jefferson’s foreboding reference to the injustice of slavery: “I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; that His justice cannot sleep forever.”
Why did many of these founders proclaim the inalienable rights of all men while sustaining themselves through the labor of the enslaved? This is an important question every American should explore. For the exploration of that dichotomy of thought is one of the most important themes of our history. Not fully exploring this question and its repercussions leaves the American public deficient in the understanding of our country’s history and serves to foster a hero worship mentality of the Founding Fathers as infallible human beings who could do no wrong.
On a recent visit to the Catoctin Furnace, my family and I noticed a new trail to the left of the old furnace remains. On that trail we learned about the slaves who worked the furnace, how the furnace operator’s house was positioned in such a way that he could keep an eye on the slave quarters, and the location of the slave graveyard. Along the trail there are many interesting placards that tell the story of the enslaved people who lived, loved, escaped, suffered and toiled there. At the end of the trail is a list of all of the names of the slaves and their families. What really struck me was an inscription on one of the benches that reads, “Even if your name is unknown, your struggles are not forgotten.” Because of the work of park employees and historians, we now have a more complete history of the furnace. Not a watered-down version but an accurate depiction of the history of that treasured relic.
I’ve previously written that we cannot heal our country if we don’t acknowledge our past. Just like you cannot forgive a person until they acknowledge the pain they have caused you. Worshipping those who have created this nation, without any recognition of the pain they caused others, serves no other purpose than to protect people who don’t want to face how the difficult parts of our history got us to where we are today. It’s always the omission of the truth that is most harmful, not the inclusion of it.
Shannon Green writes from Frederick.
The “difficult parts of our history” also include the American Civil War that ended slavery. Many died to end that abominable practice. Too often we don’t give ourselves enough credit for that.
It’s the same mentality as Republicans today who don’t want to talk about the January 6 attempted overthrow of the government at the behest and instigation of the defeated president. “Let’s just not talk about.”
The legal and government-supported enslavement of a race of people and the subsequent government-sponsored discrimination and violence against that race post-enslavement is a stain on this great nation.
We owe it to all of our citizens to look at it honestly.
Wonderful write-up Ms. Green, thank you for sharing your experience. Next time I am exploring the furnace with my family we will be sure to explore this new trail.
