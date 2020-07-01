In the wake of the George Floyd killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis and now the killing of Rayshard Brooks by Atlanta police, followed by the public outcry and demonstrations that have captured the world’s attention, calls for police reform have been magnified. We have been here before. Let’s get it right this time.
The other evening, I heard presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin recall the riots of the 1960s and the findings of the Kerner Commission in March of 1968, sadly saying — yet 50 years later and we are here again.
The Kerner Commission found that many factors contributing to the disorder of the 1960s were rooted in white racism exacerbated by bad policing practices that sparked rioting. Unnecessary or excessive uses of force by police were often the catalyst that led to rioting in major cities around the country.
When the current protests subside and attention returns to the coronavirus, the presidential election and other matters of public concern, what will happen? If history is a guide, not much. Maybe a commission, a task force, or some legislation that addresses a few concerns on the margins.
“The need for strengthening police relationships with the communities they serve is critical today in the Nation’s large cities and many small cities and towns as well. … minority groups are taking action to acquire rights and services which have been historically denied them. As the most visible representative of the society from which these groups are demanding fair treatment and equal opportunity, law enforcement agencies are faced with an unprecedented situation on the street which require that they develop policies and practices governing their actions when dealing with minority groups and other citizens.”
The aforementioned could easily be the opening to any report that characterizes the need for police reform today. However, the quote comes from the Task Force Report: The Police, published by the Task Force on Police from the President’s Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Justice in 1967.
Similar language can be found in the 1972 Attorney General’s First Annual Report under Civil Disorders. Each of these reports contained recommendations for reforms intended to improve policing and prevent that which we are faced with today. Yet here we are again.
Let’s get it right this time. Following the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown by Ferguson, Missouri police, an in-depth examination of police practices was done and recommendations were made by a Presidential task force. The Final Report of the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing, published in May of 2015 contains recommendations and action items, a roadmap if you will that can and should be used to achieve needed reforms.
Many of the recommendations contained in the report have been adopted, evaluated and found to be sound practices. It is time for all law enforcement agencies to embrace and implement the recommendations in their entirety.
There is no question that rank-and-file officers, like those in Minneapolis, must be held accountable. But rank-and-file officers do not make policy or establish organizational norms. Those who do must be held accountable, too.
To get it right this time, the recommendations in the Task Force Report should be embraced and followed by organizational leaders, political leaders, and community leaders. It is incumbent on local political leaders, police leaders and community activists to muster the courage and determination to see things through — to get it right this time.
Karl Bickel, formerly second in command of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and a former assistant professor of criminal justice is retired from the U.S. Department of Justice and writes from Monrovia. He can be reached at KarlBickel@comcast.net.
