My father and I once got into a discussion about the most lost (lostest?) either of us had ever been. For Dad, it was on a network of unmarked forest roads in North Carolina, as he searched for a trailhead on one of his solo hiking trips. For me it was during a 2015 overnight stay in Minneapolis, back when I was a flight attendant. I’d gone for my daily walk in the suburbs surrounding the hotel and got so confused in all the identical streets and cul-de-sacs that I eventually had to flag down a pizza delivery driver and ask him to point me toward the airport Marriott.
I did not own a smartphone in 2015. I purchased my first Android device in 2016, around the time I quit being a flight attendant and moved to Los Angeles. Wow, was I glad to have upgraded! I don’t know what I would have done without Google Maps in my pocket allowing me to search for the most effective walking, driving or public transportation routes to various job interviews and apartment viewings throughout my new city.
Once I’d lived in L.A. long enough to be familiar with my neighborhood and the surrounding avenues, freeways, bus and metro lines, I had less need for Google. In fact, on days where I had nothing else to do, I loved exploring. I’d take the bus to an unfamiliar part of town, disembark and wander around aimlessly. In most cases, eventually, I would orient myself back to a familiar thoroughfare without ever having to consult my phone.
My habit of destination-less rambling might sound like a waste of time. But, research suggests that it’s good for my brain — specifically the hippocampus, the region responsible for spatial mapping and memory storage. A 2011 study found that London taxi drivers, who spend their careers memorizing the maze of city roadways, have larger than average hippocampi. In a 2017 study, (non-taxi-driver) volunteers were hooked to an fMRI machine as they navigated a virtual simulation of London streets. The subjects who followed GPS instructions through the simulation registered minimal neural activity, while those who found their own way did so with brains that were highly engaged.
The implications of both studies seem clear: Reliance on GPS means a smaller hippocampus and faster cognitive decline. GPS=brain atrophy. The findings led to many alarmist headlines, including a viral 2019 Washington Post op-ed: “Ditch the GPS. It’s Ruining your Brain.” But GPS isn’t going away, no matter how much the writers at WaPo grumble about these newfangled technologies being humanity’s downfall.
Kate Jeffrey, a neuroscientist at University College of London, has a cheerier viewpoint. In a Vox Media interview, she points out that there’s still a lot that scientists don’t know about how the human brain interacts with technology. The modern hippocampus gets activated by plenty of things our compass-and-paper-map reading ancestors never imagined: video games, virtual reality, air travel to places far from home.
I’m in my 30s and an optimist but place myself in the “old fart” camp. I do use GPS — it’s a lifesaver when driving in a new, unfamiliar place — but I hate having a computerized voice yell instructions at me. I prefer paper maps and dead reckoning whenever possible. And, like any old fart, I worry about electronic devices. I think they’re ruining many things, including our common sense, our patience, and our tolerance for any sort of boredom, delay or uncertainty. As we zip around the world using the fastest, shortest routes suggested by Google, we’ve completely lost perspective on the wider landscape that surrounds our narrow individual paths.
But hey, that’s the opinion of someone who thinks purposefully getting lost is fun. If nothing else, it can lead to a good story.
Alexandra DeArmon grew up in Frederick. She now splits her time between Maryland and Alaska. Reach her at xandra.dearmon@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.