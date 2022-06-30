A friendly reminder as we draw ever closer to primary elections in the state as well as the county: The Board of Education race is nonpartisan. That is to say that as long as you are registered, you may vote for any of the candidates in that office in the upcoming primary.
Put another way, the party affiliations of the candidates themselves are not listed on your ballot, or on any other official election materials.
However, here is another even more important reminder: The nonpartisan nature of the election and the ballots we all will use does not in any way indicate that the candidates stand for similar things. Quite the contrary in fact.
Indeed, it would not be difficult at all to determine the actual party (or side of the aisle, if you prefer) any given candidate falls on. A little research, especially on those who have run for partisan offices before, will yield answers to these questions.
And if that doesn’t reveal affiliation, analyzing their positions on the issues will of course do so.
That, obviously, is what we would in theory be doing, under normal circumstances, in any race. We’d look at the issues and positions, and decide accordingly. To some extent, the very nature of a nonpartisan primary is supposed to encourage this.
Yet we all know the truth. The two sides of the ever greater divide of American politics at any level are polar opposites. One party is, on the whole, frustrating. The other is, on the whole, dangerous.
And the danger is not at all limited to the national or even the state level. A brief scanning of YouTube videos of public school board meetings across the country will easily provide evidence for just how much vitriol over even the smallest of tasks and positions one side spills into the public exchange.
I am not here to endorse a particular candidate for the Board of Education in this column. I will, however, be making sure that I do not in any way allow the dangerous, the deceptive and the denying tendencies or one group/party/personality cult seep its way into our local school board anymore than I am willing for it to continue corrupting, say, the Supreme Court as an example.
The court, I can do nothing about — and neither can you, if you’re reading this. But the Frederick County Board of Education is certainly within my influence as a voter, at least for the time being. And unlike many across the country, for decades, I won’t sit on this choice because “it’s not important enough to matter.”
Because it is. It certainly is. It couldn’t be more important, if you value the education and safety of children in the county.
It’s a nonpartisan race with incredibly partisan implications. Let’s study up and make sure the right group of “nonparty” candidates win the day.
