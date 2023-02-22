When Dominion Voting Systems filed its $1.6 billion (that’s with a “b”) lawsuit against Fox News Network two years ago, it alleged that Fox intentionally and recklessly defamed it by publishing and republishing false claims that Dominion rigged the 2020 presidential election, manipulated vote counts and paid kickbacks to government officials.

News alert: Fox is in trouble.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription