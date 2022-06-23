Like many folks, I was happy to see most of the original cast in the most recent iteration of the “Jurassic Park” films. Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcom, the “Chaotician,” is a particular favorite. In the first movie, Malcolm warns Jurassic Park’s entrepreneur/founder Hammond that cloning dinosaur blood to bring them into the present is a formula for disaster. He opines those dinosaurs and contemporary human existence won’t work, that the newly cloned beasts will not be contained to his Costa Rican island amusement park but will ultimately escape and wreak havoc. As Malcolm put it, “Life finds a way!”
Those words had a ring of truth to me when I consider some of the shrubs and flowers in my garden. I won’t elaborate here on the numerous weeds that miraculously appear overnight and attempt to dominate everything. Let me address simply those plants that I want or wanted. And “want or wanted” is part of the issue.
There are a few deciduous flowering shrubs I treasure, most notably my North Carolina allspice bushes (Calycanthus floridus and Calycanthus venus) and my butterfly bushes (Buddleia). All three are robust growing plants, virtually immune to pests and our sweltering summers. Both of the allspice have flowers that smell of strawberries or Juicy Fruit gum, particularly the venus variety. Even the branches and stems are scented; indeed, I wish I could make a men’s cologne from the scent of the floridus stems when I trim them back, almost to the ground, in winter. The butterfly bushes are similar, but their flowers are almost intoxicating in mid to late summer, filling the air with a marvelous honey/vanilla aroma; one that, as the name implies, draws crowds of butterflies. These plants also get trimmed almost back to the ground every year. But here’s the thing: One of the allspice bushes is already well over my head in height and dense with bright green leathery leaves. I even made an effort to cut back its growth this spring, but all that accomplished was getting denser foliage. It’s almost scary! Did you ever see the old science fiction film “Day of the Triffids” with its ambulatory, man-eating plants? My allspice make me think of those fictional nightmares. The butterfly bushes seem to grow with equal verve and determination. Not that many months ago they were mere stumps in the ground.
This season, owing I assume to just the right combination of winter temperature conditions and just the right amount of precipitation, I am having some flower bulbs reappear after an absence of several years! Quite honestly, I don’t remember even planting them in parts of the yard where they now flourish. Another surprise this season is the appearance of so-called “tender perennials,” most particularly my erroneously named Mexican lilies. They are not supposed to survive temperatures below freezing, and despite some subfreezing days, here they are, growing happily for another summer. Even my tuberose peeped up as if our climate was tropical instead of temperate. My bee balm, an almost indestructible scented flower (Monarda) actually grows better when its population is thinned. This year, like the ambulatory sci-fi Triffiids, my bee palm have moved to a sunnier location, and this was not my doing. Okay, I get it! It’s called phototropism; but if they keep moving like this, they’ll have to file with the post office for a change of ZIP code. Just for fun I’ve planted pumpkin seeds recently, and if they grow any faster, you’ll be able to hear the growth.
Yes, I am aware that some plants thrive on a good trimming or thinning, and I do not profess to have a green thumb. I do not particularly lavish loving care on my plants. I am not a fanatical puller of weeds. Rather, as I tell my friends, I threaten my plants if they’re not performing. Understand that I am not complaining in any way. I’m just a little in awe of how, “Life finds a way!”
Steve Lloyd can be found enjoying his scented plants or his telescope. The retired college adjunct instructor may be contacted at splloyd941@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.