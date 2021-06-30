Former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill was fond of pointing out that “all politics is local.” This adage has never been more apropos than in today’s era of disruptive cultural dissonance, where a number of truly hot-button “national issues” directly influence and strongly impact Americans almost daily.
None of us, no matter how hard we try, can insulate ourselves from the ubiquitous social and political upheavals embroiling the country; upheavals that are not simply disquieting but divisive as well. Google “Loudoun County (Virginia) School Board” as a launch point, and then watch the drama unfold as your monitor lights up with a multitude of frontline dispatches from culture war skirmishes being waged in communities big and small across the country.
Among the more glaring and troublesome components of today’s societal turbulence is the appropriation and distortion of carefully selected words and descriptors in the English language. This usurpation is part of a grand design by progressives to revolutionize the very ethos of America. Yet despite relentless efforts by the left to redefine their radical doctrine as a bouquet of fragrant roses rather than a batch of skunk cabbage, a rapidly expanding pushback movement is afoot in the country that contends skunk cabbage by any other name remains — skunk cabbage.
The key semantic distortion employed in the left’s quasi-cultural revolution — and the word they have selected to describe the overarching concept that informs their philosophical objectives — is “woke.” Originally, woke was the innocent and innocuous past participle of wake. After several passes through the revolutionists’ linguistic sausage grinder, however, the left co-opted woke over time, initially repurposing it as a strident proclamation of restorative social awareness combined with hyper-racial consciousness. The latest leftist iteration of woke is a clarion call to “get woke” through aggressive, unremitting progressive activism.
Being woke is for today’s progressives a membership requirement, litmus test and loyalty oath all rolled into a fat burrito of intransigent leftist dogma. It’s impossible to be a progressive without being woke and moderate or centrist liberals need not even apply. Just ask former self-proclaimed moderate liberal Joe Biden, who coincidentally (and suspiciously) got woke on Jan. 20 of this year. Also check with Biden’s now liberal antithesis and one of the few Democratic centrists left in Congress, Sen. Joe Manchin. Manchin must surely realize his moderate, rational liberalism is being bullied into extinction by the same thundering herd of wokies who smear and abuse him loudly and publicly at every opportunity.
To be woke, one has to speak woke, which means hectoring the unwoke masses by employing an alien vocabulary of reimagined (distorted) words, phrases and concepts. For instance, the concept of equality (“the state of being equal, especially in status, rights and opportunities”) is viewed by most Americans as a morally laudatory and desirable aspiration of the human spirit. The woken, however, have abandoned equality and, in its stead, adopted “equity” as its go-to descriptor for all things racial, which to today’s progressives is a synonym for all things.
Whereas equality is the provisioning of equal opportunity to all, the left’s concept of equity is the provisioning of equal outcomes for all. Think affirmative action redux and resource allocation based on race, ethnicity and/or gender. Not content to simply eschew the concept of equality, the woke amazingly contend that the mere use of the term is itself a demonstration of racism.
“Intersectionality” is woke’s handmaiden and serves as another hammer in the left’s linguistic tool box, which it frequently employs to bludgeon the unsuspecting unwoke into passivity. Commentator David French cogently defines intersectionality as “identity politics on steroids, where virtually every issue in American life can and must be filtered through the prisms of race, gender, sexual orientation, and gender identity.”
In the final analysis, the mission-critical strategy of woke-ism is to control, and ultimately win, the grand American debate by controlling (bastardizing, distorting, redefining and making up) key words and phrases in the American vocabulary. This is why whenever they are called on to debate their ultimate vision and objectives, the left sprinkles their discourse with a blizzard of linguistic blarney and socio-cultural jargon, a very small sampling of which appears below.
Cisgender/cis; Mx; Latinx; minoritized; birthing persons; self identify; human infrastructure; white fragility/privilege; safe spaces; trigger words; non binary; micro aggressions; male toxicity; whiteness; people of color; equity; social justice; gender nonconformity, anti-racist (in contrast to the now racist verbiage, non-racist).
Nothing short of total acquiescence to the left’s race and gender obsessed vocabulary and their strategy to fundamentally and permanently recast American culture is acceptable to the woke; and any opposition is, to progressives, sufficient evidence of the immutable racism and bigotry of the unwoke multitudes.
Brent Grimes writes from Damascus. Contact him at brentongrimes@gmail.com
