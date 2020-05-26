The pandemic. COVID-19. Coronavirus. Has anyone seen the likes of this — even in your wildest dreams? House arrest without a trial. People harassed for taking a walk by themselves. A judge throws a mom in jail for working so that she could feed her kids. Friends, neighbors and relatives are encouraged to “rat out” those who dare to violate (or even challenge) these sometimes haphazard and capricious rules. Right out of George Orwell’s “1984” or Nazi Germany.
Then we have Joy Behar giving medical advice to the viewers of “The View.” And she’s what? She’s a comedian who can’t make a living trying to be funny. She made a blanket statement to the effect that anyone who takes hydroxychloroquine “is crazy.” It appeared that her reasoning was that anyone taking what Donald Trump takes “is crazy.” Well, I suppose she’s entitled, but not to persuading people to take or not take a prescribed medication.
It has been interesting, as well as amusing, to watch this Governor Cuomo fella in New York. He could give lessons on how to deflect blame and denying responsibility. He actually blamed the federal government because his state was caught with its pants down — like many other governments and agencies. The responsibility, however, was not to fall upon his shoulders. And some people consider him presidential material. States, including New York, should have their own readiness and preparedness plans. Cuomo got caught. One wonders what he does with all that tax money that they collect up there in the Empire State? This is the guy who “doubled down ... on the state’s controversial directive ordering nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients.” (New York Post April 26) Sending pandemic patients into the sanctuary of the most vulnerable. Presidential material? God help us all. And worse? Cuomo’s blaming Trump for that decision. Fascinating!
Let’s talk about China. President Richard Nixon thought they were worthy trade partners. President Bill Clinton sold them missile secrets and supercomputer technology. What have they given us in return? Massive indebtedness, an overflow of retail merchandize for which we send them trillions and (oh, yeah) coronavirus. Accident? Intentional? I’ll not even go there. It did, however, originate in Wuhan, China. No one questions that. From a bat, a wet market, or a lab, it doesn’t really alter the worldwide impact. The fact is that they sat on it when they should have alerted the world. Their bad! In any discussion of that point, we must be reminded (sometimes with a 2x4 upside the head) that China is a Communist country. They are not our friends. No Communist country is our friend.
We, as a country, should stop doing anything that remotely promotes the welfare of any Communist country. My reason for such a statement is simple. Since Vladimir Lenin and Karl Marx, Communism has opposed capitalism. Communism’s goal is to spread its influence throughout the world. I have frequently been challenged by liberal folks on this point. I respond with one simple question which has yet to receive a remotely satisfactory response. The question is what significant Communist leader (anywhere) has publicly disavowed the general Communist goal of world domination. If any reader can name one, my email is provided.
And to those who ridiculously claim that it’s racist to speak ill of the Chinese because it’s anti-Asian, listen up. Being anti-Communist is different from being anti-Asian. Get it? No? Well, think on it a while. It’ll come to you.
Another question: What is this almost incestuous relationship between leftists and certain scientists? Regarding the virus, they say it’s all about “the science.” It’s all about scientists. What about the medical doctors and economists? Science, like virtually everything in this life, is imperfect. Some scientists as well as doctors are actual frauds. Leftists latch onto professed scientists whose views match their own — and quote them incessantly. Reality shows us that other scientists have opposing views. Some leftists even claim that “consensus” exists. To paraphrase Bill Clinton, that depends on what the meaning of consensus is.
Lastly, why do scientifically uneducated politicians latch onto certain so-called scientific theories? Think about that. Rahm Emanuel’s suggestion comes to mind. “You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that is that it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.” When a politician latches onto a scientific theory, it’s often for some political advantage.
Regarding consensus, true consensus seldom is found.
Rick Blatchford writes from Mount Airy. Contact him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net.
Is the headline a comment on the columnist?
Rick phones in another one. FNP subscribers deserve a better local Trump apologist. And while you're at it, please swap out the 'Marvin' cartoon strip for something, anything, else.
The politicization of this pandemic only yields a negative result. It is counter productive whether it emanates from the right or left.
It's as if you have latched on to every extreme right-wing pronouncement and ignored anything different, even if the evidence points to the prouncement being false. House arrest! Are you delusional? We were always allowed to be out for essentials, we were asked to take reasonable precautions to avoid further spread of this disease. Finally, no comment on the science and business correctness for testing so that we know who and where the disesse is so thst we can properly and efficiently apply resources.
Idiot
A DANGEROUS idiot, to be precise.
