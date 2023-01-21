It was in the spring or summer of my 11th year when my mother discovered a gray hair standing at defiant attention amidst my tangle of strawberry blonde waves. Being devoutly superstitious, she refused to pluck it out for fear that three more would grow in its place, as the old wives’ tale foretells.
I, too, left it alone, but it didn’t help. From my twenties on, wiry, isolated white strands continued to randomly pop up, becoming part of an ongoing shift from shades of blonde, to soft creamsicle, to something resembling a mature golden lab’s muzzle.
I was warned this was likely to happen by one of my high school nuns. With her washed-out ginger bangs peeking from under her coif and veil, she used personal and family history to lay my future before me when she predicted my hair was eventually headed towards a mousy blonde prior to fading to white. Sister, how right you were.
I Googled this loss of pigmentation thing, and confirmed that there is, not surprisingly, a strong genetic component in how we gray.
I have my father’s side to thank for what I’ve been experiencing. By the time my grandmother reached her 80s, the soft, heavy hair she inherited from her Irish forebearers was whitest white, minus a small shock of vivid, pure blonde hair just above her neck.
In stark contrast, there’s my 92-year-old Irish- and Italian-American mother-in-law.
She has the nerve to sport a fraction of the gray I’ve long had sprouting all over my comparatively youthful pate. As a matter of fact, when she stopped dyeing her hair, I was hard-pressed to figure out why she’d kept it so dark for all those years. A pinch of salt in a sea of pepper looks pretty darn good on her.
I’ve never before seriously considered dyeing my hair. The closest I’ve come was trying some leftover formula my daughters had mixed for themselves. The red highlights guaranteed by the package got lost in my natural tints, so I don’t think it counts.
Overall, I’ve enjoyed my creamsicle locks. Their gradual progression from mostly orange sherbet to frosty vanilla hasn’t particularly bothered me — although I have a budding feeling it might be getting ready to.
I’m guessing it’s one of those late middle-age things — a combination of my declaration of independence from what’s left of my fear of judgment, and a simple wish to slow and reverse time.
It complements my grudging acceptance of how little can be done about the general effects of gravity on the human body; the creaky days that roll seamlessly into creaky nights; and an unnerving propensity for forgetting what I’d intended to do in the seconds between leaving one room and entering the adjoining one.
As I see it, should this silver fox restore a touch of the rusty gold that I entered adulthood wearing, maybe I’ll have found one tiny way to pretend to forestall the inevitable.
Besides, who’d care if I dyed my hair? Old friends could magnanimously comment on how unchanged I appear. The young students I work with when subbing might finally stop asking whose grandma I am.
“Why not?” would be our children’s reaction, while my ever-supportive husband would hold his peace to keep the peace.
So, all things considered, this might in fact be the perfect time to dye for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.