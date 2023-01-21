It was in the spring or summer of my 11th year when my mother discovered a gray hair standing at defiant attention amidst my tangle of strawberry blonde waves. Being devoutly superstitious, she refused to pluck it out for fear that three more would grow in its place, as the old wives’ tale foretells.

I, too, left it alone, but it didn’t help. From my twenties on, wiry, isolated white strands continued to randomly pop up, becoming part of an ongoing shift from shades of blonde, to soft creamsicle, to something resembling a mature golden lab’s muzzle.

