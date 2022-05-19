Since getting a nasty shock plugging in a table lamp when I was still a kid, I’ve been aware that we’re all living on the edge, even though we don’t always know it. No need to travel far to find potential hazards; we only have to wake up and start the day.
For instance, my son likes to remind me how I interrupted his beauty sleep one fine September morning with my cries for help after breaking my ankle as I was making a bed. A few years later, it was déjà vu all over again when I once more abruptly awoke him during one of his leaves from his Navy service. Interestingly enough, he didn’t respond to my repeatedly calling his given name. I changed tack and hollered, “Doc!” like one of his Marines would do to snag the immediate attention of their corpsman. The reaction was instantaneous, and he became my human crutch, escorting me from the washer/dryer, where I’d managed to dislocate my left kneecap while doing laundry.
I know I’m in good company in being an occasional victim of everyday life. To gather evidence in support of this thought, I put out a request to my Facebook friends for anecdotes of other common perils. I heard about a bruise-raising forehead collision with a screen door; a minor conflagration caused by a well-intentioned attempt to unfreeze a frozen pipe using a blowtorch; and a nasty calf muscle tear and subsequent blood clot, the consequence of reaching for dog treats from a too-high shelf at a local store.
Indeed, caring for our furry family members presents its own gamut of risks. On my and my husband’s 11th wedding anniversary, I was out walking our husky/shepherd mix buddy, with our toddler daughter holding the hand not looped within the leash. It was at the far end of our apartment complex, which featured lovely bay windows in the kitchens, the kind of sunning spots favored by cats, and one cat in particular. Our dog felt compelled to menace this perceived feline foe — whether it was there or not. On this early October morning, the window was unoccupied; but our pooch led his own charge anyway, tugging me so violently I went down, taking our daughter with me. Thankfully, she was shaken but not injured. I, however, landed my full weight on my left wrist. Overnight, I discovered the joys of changing diapers, tying little shoelaces and performing my various daily activities with a cast set at the awkward angle designed to help my Colles fracture heal.
Shin-barking open dishwasher doors and coffee tables; thigh-denting cabinet and countertop corners; freezer doors that nearly knock you out when you slam into them headfirst on the way up from grabbing something from the fridge; kitchen floors made slippery because a dog decides to clean them with his tongue; mandolin vegetable slicers capable of easily removing finger parts; mysteriously invisible first or last stairsteps and curbs — these are a mere sampling of the dangers lurking in and around our homes and communities, just waiting to complicate our lives. We don’t have to seek them out. They come at us from everywhere and nowhere, putting us all in the way of tottering on a ledge, while we’re doing nothing more daring than going about the business of living.
Susan Writer is indebted to Courtney, Luci-Ann, Alice, Ted, Jim and James for sharing their tales. Reach her at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com, or visit her at Uexpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom.
(2) comments
When I was a kid I walked into a tree at dusk. Another time I fell off a chair onto a handle on a floor vent. Still have the scars from stitches.
Worth another read: "We don’t have to seek them out. They come at us from everywhere and nowhere, putting us all in the way of tottering on a ledge, while we’re doing nothing more daring than going about the business of living."
And so very true. As others have written, we do live on the edge. Life is a danger - nobody escapes death.
But why is it like it is? We could live safer lives. But few chose to drive slower or to stay at home. It is our nature to test our limits. And these events can give us more caution and even more thought to appreciate what we do have now.
We live with danger. If we take time to think, we can use our awareness to help us appreciate what we have and take steps to preserve it as long as we can.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.