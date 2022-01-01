I started early on one of my main New Year’s resolutions: Be better organized.
I bought a 2022 calendar, one with photos of baby farm animals, and began going through its days one month at a time, carefully filling the right squares with the right birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and the like. I even had a couple of doctor checkups to note.
I squinted at the appointment card: Friday, March 13. Annual eye exam.
“Hmmmmm,” I thought. Probably need to remember that one. Because hard as I looked, I couldn’t find Friday, March 13 on the grid. The picture of a cute little lamb was clear as a bell, but there was no square for the month’s 13th day.
“Brain burp,” I said. “I’ll figure it out later.”
But then I couldn’t find Sunday, July 31, when I knew I was supposed to attend a family picnic for the East Coast branch of my Scottish clan. July simply ended on Saturday, July 30.
Perhaps I was reading that month wrong, too. But after a thorough search I found that the calendar had no Aug. 31, either. Or May 31. In fact, there was no 31st day for January, March, October or December, the other months that are supposed to have four weeks plus three days.
“Hmmmmm,” I said. “I’lI call Time and Date – they always get things right, down to the minute, down to the second.”
“Yes, we know about it,” said the man on the other of the line. “Here’s the problem: There’s a shortage of days, like with everything else. There’s not enough nanos in the supply line, so our Time Machine fell behind making seconds. That led to a shortage of minutes, then hours, and now we’ve got a shortage of days.
“On top of that,” he went on, “everybody got used to extra time at home during Covid, so they want extra days in ’22, too. They just don’t understand how hard it is to make time these days, with half our staff out sick and the other half fiddle-faddling around at home.”
“Sounds serious, yes,” I agreed. “So that’s why the calendar is all screwed up?”
“Yep,” he said. “When we put it together we wanted to have the usual 365 days, but we were a full eight short. Eight! A week, plus.
“People were going to notice, we knew. So we figured we could hide it if we spread the eight out. We’d lop off the seven 31sts, thinking nobody would notice at the tail-end of the months, and then we’d eliminate the one Friday the 13th that was due to come around in ‘22. Nobody would complain about that, we thought, if they even noticed at all.”
“Couldn’t you just borrow some days from 2023?” I asked. “Nobody seems to mind borrowing any more, even the Republicans. What difference would a few days make?”
“We’ve thought about that a lot, yes,” the man said. “We could straighten things out for ’22 that way, and recall and fix all the calendars.
“But it could set a really bad precedent. Any time we needed more time, we’d be tempted to just borrow it from the future. We’d pile up more and more debt, short-changing our children’s futures.
“And then, worse yet, we’d have the Republicans and Democrats fighting every year over yet another debt limit. It would be a never-ending spiral.”
“Hmmmmm. This really is serious,” I agreed. “It sounds almost hopeless.”
“We’ve got one slim chance,” the man said. “We could borrow the eight from ’23 and then get them back from leap years. We’ve got one of them coming up in ’24, then we’ll have another in ’28, then ’32, etcetera, etcetera. Every four years, in fact, we have a leap year.
“So if we save up the days in the leap years, in 2052 we’d make up the eight days we borrow in ’22 from ’23,” he said. “That’s with no more – no more – borrowing.”
My head was swimming in the pool of all those numbers and I was beginning to feel dizzy. My eyes got blurry. The baby bunny for February got fuzzy.
“I just have one question,” I said. “If you don’t pull this off, there’ll be no Friday, March 13 in 2022. So when would I have my eye doctor appointment?”
“Hmmmmm,” the man said. “Do they have Saturday hours?”
Dave Elliott is a vegetable farmer in Hedgesville, WV, who doesn’t care what year it is, as long as he gets another birthday out of it.
(1) comment
Borrowed time? Well we can do what we do with money, just program the computers to add as much as we need. Set up our computer calendar to add says as we need them. That should work. Then after we catch up, we candelete afew from the past.
How about that?
Voodoo calendars?
