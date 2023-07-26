It’s no secret that recent years have been tough on small businesses and on newspapers. A bipartisan bill that has been introduced in Congress — the Community News and Small Business Support Act — would offer relief to both newspapers and local businesses.

For too many newspapers, help can’t come soon enough. Economic challenges have resulted in too many communities seeing their local newspapers being forced to lay off staff, cut back on publication days or — worse yet — close. On average, two newspapers are closing each week.

gary4books
gary4books

Local news is real! Local weather is earnest!

And recycling is not its goal.

(Just the same, that is one place to send old papers.)

And this IS a real story and I do hope it benefits the FNP. Will we get another reporter, editor or even sales person to fill the ads? More maps with articles? More Bill Green photographs? One can only hope.

