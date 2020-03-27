While I am certainly not here to dismiss the severity of the coronavirus pandemic (yeah, I don’t like that “pandemic” word either) and I am following all the best practices of social distancing, hyper-vigilant hygiene to the point that my epidermis hurts, and am trying to weed through the misinformation and stay informed with the actual facts — I think it’s important to point out that there are some bright spots even though on some days it feels like we’re living through one of those “existential threats” like during the Civil War.
For me, one of the biggest bright spots is — wait for it — traffic! Yes, that’s not a misprint. If Disneyland were a highway, then Interstate 270 and the Beltway would be a Disneyland for commuters, complete with free passes to Space Mountain and complimentary visits with the princesses in the castle. Traffic is so thin, it’s as though drivers are actually practicing social distancing. I think even the tailgaters are too scared to get very close.
In the anatomical category, I can tell you that I never realized how useful my elbows were. The dexterity using my elbows has improved 10-fold. If I ever lose use of my fingers, I feel that I could get by pretty well. I’ve become very accurate when hitting buttons on elevators, pushing doors open and closing them. Maybe I can learn to type or work in Photoshop on my laptop with my elbows. After all, there are great artists out there who overcome tremendous challenges and can paint while holding the paintbrush with their toes or with their mouth, so there’s always hope.
On the homefront, my laundry room has become a detox station of sorts. When I come home from work, I swap out my work clothes, shower, then reintegrate back into my household and continue with my evening. Reminds me of how in some high-security environments that I’ve been in, during my television news career, like when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was being interviewed for a network TV newscast at our Washington bureau, his security detail established “dirty” and “clean” zones of the newsroom.
No physical barriers mind you, but if you walked 10 feet away from your desk into the designated “dirty” zone, even though they could see that nothing about you had changed, then you couldn’t walk back until they told you it was OK to come back into the “clean” zone. It was like playing make-believe, except these guys weren’t joking. The takeaway here is that men and women who wear earpieces and carry guns are not comedians. Please remember that.
So, as we work through this period of so-called “dirty” and “clean” zones ourselves, keep in mind that what may seem an insignificant gesture, like washing our hands or wiping something down, could very well be the difference between infection and staying healthy. We’re all dominoes in a potentially dangerous game, and all that’s being asked of us is to be responsible to ourselves and others. So let’s be grateful that we are not at the complete mercy of this virus and at least have some kind of control over it.
Nelson Ginebra embraces unconventional wisdom, washes his hands about 20 times per day and writes from Myersville. Email him at ideaguy99@gmail.com.
