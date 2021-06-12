As I gave a fist bump to the first graduate at Frederick High School’s 2021 graduation ceremony, I recalled the painful announcement from March of 2020 that schools would be closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. After more than a year of many challenging announcements and decisions, it is wonderful to have progressed so far.
At every one of our graduation ceremonies, the student speakers eloquently described their pandemic journey. They talked about the things they missed during their senior year, but they mostly focused on what they had learned: to appreciate every moment and every person, to maintain a positive outlook, to persevere through the challenges, and to accept more responsibility for themselves. They were emerging from this crisis stronger and wiser.
I think the same could be said of our entire school system. In March of 2020, the entire FCPS team grappled with the first of many unknowns brought about by the pandemic. We had to quickly figure out how to deliver instruction to 44,000 students when none of the standard operating procedures we had in place worked any longer. I believe the values we share as an organization helped us prevail during the pandemic— dedication to serving students, serving as champions of excellence, maintaining an innovative mindset, and focusing on wellness.
Over the last year, I observed employees in every role within our organization overcome unbelievable obstacles. The FCPS staff collaborated to find creative solutions to every challenge. Within days of the school closures, we were serving meals to our students and their families. We were one of the first school systems to order hot spots to ensure equitable access to the internet. Since we had a learning management system in place, we were able to quickly develop and deploy resources to support teachers in providing virtual instruction. Our operations team quickly secured the equipment necessary to establish a safe environment. As new mandates were announced or guidance changed, we adapted. While everything was not perfect, we forged forward with resilience and resolve.
I am so proud of staff members who overcame fear of the unknown and navigated the relentless change. We completely reorganized our schools, developed new cleaning protocols, and became adept with Google Meet and Schoology. FCPS was one of the first school systems to return students for small group instruction in the fall and to resume extra-curricular activities. By 2nd semester, we had the largest number of students attending face-to-face instruction in the state. And our teachers worked tirelessly to engage students in the classroom as well as on the screen through “concurrent teaching.”
Throughout the year, we also focused on supporting staff and students with the emotional trauma of the pandemic. Mental health resources were shared. Our student services team worked tirelessly to connect with students who were struggling academically or emotionally. Community partners were also integral in helping to meet the needs of families and students. The impact of the pandemic crisis was far reaching, and we will continue to address the academic, social and emotional needs of our students going forward.
And so, as I watched the Class of 2021 celebrate their accomplishments and begin the next chapter of their stories, I felt a similar surge of pride and joy for the entire school system. We accomplished so much in the last 15 months. And we have already begun to author the next chapter.
As we prepare for the 2021-22 school year, FCPS staff are excited to welcome students for five days a week of face-to-face instruction. We are energized to redefine “normal.” While we are anxious to return to many things we missed during the last year, there are also strategies utilized during the pandemic that we believe add value and we want to continue. Virtual instruction offered flexibility for many students and families. We will continue to offer a blended virtual program for students and to develop more virtual options to support personalized pathways for students. Virtual meetings have promoted easier parent engagement and offered opportunities for staff to collaborate with colleagues across the county in a convenient fashion. These are options we will continue to offer. The use of priority standards, standards-based grading, mind-brain education strategies, and work to further enhance a social-emotional curriculum are also practices we will continue.
I cannot wait to visit schools on August 18 and to hear the joyous sound of student voices resonating throughout the hallways. The opportunity to reconnect with friends, teachers, and staff members will surely be celebrated by everyone. I think the next chapter may just be one of the best yet for our students and staff.
Terry Alban has served as the superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools since 2011. She is inspired by the 44,000 students and nearly 6,000 employees who are part of the FCPS team; and grateful to the entire community for their support of our students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.