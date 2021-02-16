Far too many have lost loved ones to COVID-19. Many who survived the disease still suffer from COVID-19’s after-effects and complications. Many, too, have lost their jobs as a direct result of the pandemic.
Comparatively speaking then, the rest of us shouldn’t complain about the hardships the pandemic has placed in our way. Yet when you add minor complaints about the pandemic’s effects on life to the political climate, there is enough fuel from 2020 to ignite a major case of the blues. That shouldn’t be taken lightly.
The other day I was thinking about the ups and downs and lost-and-found issues of the pandemic and actually discovered I could still smile.
We lost spending time with my mother-in-law, who is in a nursing home, but we did find that there is some comfort in a wave and a smile through a window.
We also lost our annual three-day fall weekend on Deep Creek Lake with extended family and our annual family Christmas, to say nothing about the loss of family hugs, but we discovered Facetime, Facebook Messenger, virtual hugs and a renewed appreciation of the importance of family.
Pre-pandemic, I would occasionally meet a friend for lunch, and we would spend 20 minutes eating lunch and an hour or two nursing a glass of wine while we chatted. Sometimes my husband and I would go out with another couple for dinner, sharing family stories and debating the news of the day.
The absence of these things made us realize the treasure and richness of friendships. Also, because catching up with someone by phone while enjoying a glass of wine was a good substitute, I discovered an inexpensive little wine you can’t get in a restaurant. (In case you’re interested, it’s called Jam Jar.)
My husband and I lost going out to dinner together, but now we have gotten to the point that the “what’s for dinner” question, which we thought we’d never hear again after the kids left home, comes out of one of our mouths every day, so much so that it has become a joke between us.
Example: “Another scam call. You know what they wanted to know?”
Answer: “What’s for dinner?”
We also discovered some amazing new recipes.
Deciding to err on the side of caution, we dropped out of our bowling league. But we found that board games, watching movies, reading and reminiscing about our bowling accomplishments and failures took up the slack. I also discovered that wine goes with any activity.
My doctor “visits” have been telephone conferences rather than in-person visits. The bonus is shorter doctor “visits.”
Normally, I wouldn’t commit to memory the exact date I last went clothes shopping. In 2020? It was March 13. I was doing great at saving money until the itch led me to online shopping. It was a close call, but the ease of it forced me to give consideration to limits, practicality and necessity.
My son and daughter-in-law both work in the teaching field and have three boys under age 13, so there is school for everyone in their busy household, whether it’s in person, virtual or hybrid. This and the pandemic mean we have not been able to spend much time with them except for drive-by, outdoor chats and to drop off homemade cookies. We have discovered though that even when there is a week without cookies, the grandkids still love us!
In 2020, I lost all self-control regarding snacking between meals, and I found 10 extra pounds.
We used to enjoy going to the movies occasionally (without getting anything from the snack bar).
Now we watch movies at home, enjoying them with a variety of snacks. Oh, and I found another 10 pounds.
We have also lost our spontaneity. Pre-pandemic, our comings and goings were spur of the moment. Now we have discovered the art of planning so we can, as the saying goes, kill two birds with one stone.
Looking at life from this new perspective (despite the weight gain revelation) lifted my spirits. Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan once said, “Humor is the shock absorber of life. It helps us take the blows.” I think we can all agree that nothing calls for a shock absorber more than the year 2020.
Going forward? Stay masked, be patient, but get the vaccine when you can, and allow laughter in to fend off the blues when it comes knocking.
Patricia Weller writes from Emmitsburg. She thanks all who share their thoughts with her through email at jpwburg2@gmail.com.
(1) comment
"Comparatively speaking then, the rest of us shouldn’t complain about the hardships the pandemic has placed in our way."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.