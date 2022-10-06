Elsewhere on my laptop is a 99 percent completed column, which will have to wait.
My editor had no idea what he did when he randomly assigned me this day on the Board of Contributors rotation. For me not to acknowledge Oct. 6 is akin to drawing Halloween, Christmas or New Year’s Day and writing about something completely unrelated. I couldn’t do it.
You see, I have a thing about specific numbers. Call it juvenile; call it superstition; call it an attempt to lend serendipity a hand — although I suspect serendipity needs no help from me where my personal numerology’s concerned.
While I can’t claim I love numbers, it’s hard not to notice how two in particular have a place in the romantic life of three generations of those closest to my heart.
For starters, my in-laws were married on the 6th of September; and it was the 6th of October when my husband and I took our own walk down the aisle.
Over 30 years later, the first of our children to marry entered the loop. As chance would have it, the only Saturday available at our daughter’s dream venue during the month that best worked around the groom’s military service was April 6.
July 6 of last year was the original date for the next family nuptials, but a medical emergency caused a one-week postponement — meaning our favorite oldest child ended up tying the knot on the very July 13 that would have been my parents’ 75th anniversary. It was slightly off-program but still satisfies my numerical musings.
Given this familial propensity for love by the numbers, I wasn’t nearly as surprised as I was delighted when our sailor son called us earlier this year and said he and his soon-to-be fiancee had been looking at dates to get hitched that fell between scheduled deployments. The one that fit in perfectly was Aug. 6. See a pattern here?
The weddings of our three children proved perfect reflections of their personalities and their spouses’ personalities. For the outgoing couple with a large network of friends and relations, it was the big, full-out wingding with free-flowing wine and beer, plenty of good eats and a DJ to keep the dance floor hopping.
The second time around was tailor-made for two homebodies. It was a trip to the courthouse before an Indian restaurant lunch and a photo op at Home Depot (don’t ask).
The latest was a brief, but heartfelt ceremony in a pretty little Las Vegas wedding chapel, followed by a casual, catered hangout with the newlywed’s nearest and dearest, in a generously sized hotel room overlooking Sin City’s infamous Strip, one of the newlyweds’ top getaway destinations.
Different as each celebration was, there were marvelous common denominators. Promises were made, blessings and toasts offered; smiles and hugs abounded; and for a few wondrous hours, the trials and tribulations of life were held at bay. And as things returned to their inevitable, if unpredictable norm, having a limited variety of dates to mark on the calendar should make it easier for everyone to remember the wedding anniversaries that have been and are yet to come.
Now in closing, to sum it all up, in our family’s matrimonial traditions thus far, we have four 6s and two 13s, which comes to 24 + 26, which according to mathematicians makes 50, but to me equals love.
Woodsboro’s Susan Writer dedicates this column and wishes a happy anniversary to the man who is without doubt the best husband she’s ever had. Contact her at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com or see what else she has to say at her UExpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom column.
