Here is a challenge: Ask anyone you know or maybe you have just met about the first real love in their life.
You most certainly will get a detailed description, no matter how long ago this occurred. It is a natural phenomena to remember the very first time you felt the extremely emotional feeling of "love" for someone who was not a relative.
People carry these fond memories forever, even though the person they recall did not become a permanent part of their lives.
The stories seem to have a common thread: Boy meets girl. They date for a certain period of time. Then, the fairy tale romance ends and the participants go their separate ways.
Falling in love is akin to riding a bike. When you've done it once, you never forget.
Then, many many years later, recalling your first love, you tend to forget any angst you might have experienced, but you do think kindly about the person and associate the experience with your emotional growth.
Fast forward and now you are in your "golden" years. Your spouse or partner is no longer with you and you extrapolate and wonder if you can still "fall in love."
Of course you can. People need people and loving or being loved is tantamount to everyone's psyche.
Listen to conversations with your friends, relatives, and neighbors and hear them exclaim: "I just love that new restaurant" (or my devoted pet, or that new show on television).
Talking about loving another person is quite personal, and we seniors are very careful not to divulge that we have a love interest.
But don't dismay, don't fret — your secret is safe until you and your love interest are discovered.
Several years ago, a man in the community where I lived took me every week to religious services in his car. If we met one of his friends, he introduced me as his sister-in -law because he didn't want anyone to think otherwise.
I wanted to tell him: Who cares who you escort ? Are you afraid of what others may think or say?
Fast forward to 2023. You are alone and lonely, and just by happenstance, you connect with someone who is kind, shares your values, is perhaps a good conversationalist, and makes you feel "warm and fuzzy."
I say: Go for it. Don't waste your time worrying about the opinions of others.
It's your life, your choice, your decision. Your happiness is on the line and you don't want to squander precious years, months, or even days.
He or she might not be the perfect mate that you would have picked 60 or 70 years ago, but today is an entirely different matter. Companionship will help you live longer and make you happier.
You don't need anyone's permission to "love." It is a natural and much desired emotion.
My very favorite quote from my most favorite musical, "Les Misérables," comes at the close: "To love another person is to see the face of God."
So, if you are fortunate to be a senior and have feelings for someone and those feelings are returned, go for it. It's a no brainer.
