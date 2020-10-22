Back when we brought our babies, young children and assorted pets to our parents’ homes, I used to say we didn’t visit — we invaded.
In an instant, before the round-robin of greeting hugs and kisses was completed, the formerly pristine, adult-only surroundings were overrun with as much of the stuff of our daily lives as fit in our vehicle of the moment. Excited and tolerant grandparents graciously accepted the temporary chaos, and it was all good.
While at this point in our lives, our sole “grandchild” is a rambunctious Boxer, there’s still a lovely clutter accompanying visits by our grown children.
Professionally manufactured and creatively improvised luggage spews forth an impressive array of contents, the volume of which mysteriously grows over the course of the visit. There’re electronics with their accessories, socks and hoodies, dirty drinking glasses and snack plates, crumpled water bottles, oft-misplaced car keys and a comprehensive collection of toiletries — every bit of it overrunning any available flat surface from the ground up. It’s a happy disruption that rumples our generally sedate routine, and I greedily savor the resulting short-term lived-in look.
This fall, we were blessed with a topsy-turvy twofer. Our daughter and her overgrown pup made it up from Virginia for a few days to see us and, more importantly, her brother. He was on leave between completing his first overseas deployment and returning to his permanent duty station.
Our son’s earlier arrival gave him dibs on overrunning the house with his things, and he valiantly rose to the occasion. In addition to what dangled off him and narrowly fit on the luggage cart at BWI, he’d shipped himself a large plastic trunk packed with clothing, personal odds and ends and souvenirs he’d acquired while abroad, including a deep red electric guitar.
The thing about electric guitars is you can barely hear them without an amplifier. So naturally, the day after it came, our fledgling Eric Clapton purchased one. It found a spot wedged between the mantlepiece and loveseat, slightly to the right of the half-emptied trunk taking up temporary residence on the hearth, and facing the newly-bought sneakers lurking under the coffee table.
It wasn’t just the interior of our home that got a little tight. Our favorite Navy corpsman replaced the pick-up he’d sold before deployment with a 2012 Jeep Wrangler, which apparently was in need of at least a dozen extensively packaged enhancements. Fortunately, we have a driveway big enough to fit the five cars it needed to host once our daughter and grandpup arrived.
Crazy as it was, it gladdened my heart to once more have a full house both inside and out. There was noise, squabbling, loud music, binge streaming, a table set for five and the beautiful knowledge that for a few stupendous days, I fell asleep and woke up with our three babies under one roof. Significant others were the only thing missing from a picture of a busy family life that rarely passes through our front door these days.
It was noisy, messy, cluttered and magnificent — a transient and blessed blip in our status quo. And it was all good.
Woodsboro resident Susan Writer looks forward to the next happy family reunion and continues to wish everyone safe and well. Contact her at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com. or visit her at Uexpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom.
Wonderful article and so spot on! Our daughter, son in law, and 18 month old grandson are visiting and although there are no Legos landmines on the floor as of yet, it is a glorious mess!! Loving it!
