Two years ago, we sent our younger daughter and new son-in-law on their merrily married way after a full-blown wedding — the sort announced by save-the-date cards and formal invitations, and complete with gown and veil, professional photographers, DJ, cocktail hour, BBQ buffet, free-flowing wine and beer, customary dances, cake-cutting, bouquet tossing, garter transfer and all that jazz.
Last month, I had my second outing as mother of the bride. It was to be a simple, family-only affair — an outdoor exchange of vows, followed by a modest fire hall reception, featuring grocery store party platters, streamed tunes, cornhole and personalized word games.
Twelve days before the wedding was to take place, the groom, who lives in southeastern Virginia, suffered a medical emergency that landed him in the hospital for nearly a week. Still anxious to tie the knot, some intricate scheduling had to be wrangled to allow him to make it up here to Frederick County. Betwixt and between necessary post-hospitalization doctors’ appointments, a three-day window, including two for travel, was worked out.
And that’s how, on a stifling mid-July morning, the bride and groom found themselves sheltering in the shade of the county courthouse, greeting the pleasant and cheerful government-issued officiant, who performed an eloquent, expertly-executed brief ceremony.
There were the usual admonitions about the solemnity of entering the marital state, a recitation of vows and the exchange of rings. In this case, in addition to the diamond band once worn by her great-grandmother, the bride and groom swapped Ring Pops, which got a bit gooey from the heat by the time the final paperwork was handed over and the newlyweds adjourned to the nearest coffee shop for refreshing, cold drinks.
Up next was a delicious Indian luncheon, hosted by my husband and me, and a stop, as requested by the groom, at his go-to happy place, The Home Depot, where the closest thing to formal portraits were surreptitiously taken before a touch of light shopping wrapped up the visit.
From there, it was back to our Woodsboro home, where the bride and groom fed each other bites of freshly baked doughnuts decorated with their T-rex cake topper, purchased for the initially-planned reception.
My husband and I then waved the happy couple down Main Street, in our daughter’s SUV, the back window of which had “Just Married” scribbled in soap.
I know the lavishness or simplicity of a wedding day has little to do with the happily-ever-afters, but getting to celebrate the launch of a hopefully enduring partnership with some of the people who know and love you best is its own kind of foundational blessing, enhancing what’s naturally one of life’s standout cornerstone occasions.
As an interesting side note, the original homemade invites were for the 6th of the month, which would’ve continued a three-generation tradition of weddings on that date. Instead, because of the delay, the “I dos” were exchanged on July 13, 2021, the 75th anniversary of the day my parents embarked on their 57-year loving adventure as husband and wife. And, fittingly as her something old, borrowed and blue, the bride wore my mother’s much-treasured blue stone necklace, a gift from my father early in their romance.
How cool is that?
Susan Writer wishes her older daughter, newest son-in-law, and all the recently married, a lifetime of love, health and happiness. She also looks forward to a slightly larger celebration when circumstances allow.
(4) comments
I'll never understand why people waste so much money on weddings. Maybe the pandemic will put things into perspective but that will probably only last a short time. Just think how much better off newlyweds would be (especially if they want children) if they invested the money they would have spent on an expensive wedding?
This example shows that people can be happy with a relatively small affair. WHat's more important, funding a one day event or preparing for the future?
What a scold. To each his/her own.
“ I'll never understand why people waste so much money on weddings”
Have you discussed this with anyone to learn their reasons?
Thank you, Susan, I think you just cured my case of the dropsies' this morning... Well done.
